Republic of Ireland women: Manager Vera Pauw was 'deeply sorry' for offensive chants

The Football Association of Ireland has been fined 20,000 euros by Uefa over the Republic of Ireland women's team singing a pro-IRA chant after their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

A video emerged on social media of the players singing the chant in the changing room soon after sealing qualification for their first-ever major tournament on 11 October.

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body issued the fine (£17,271), described the incident as "a violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".

European football's governing body said a few days after it happened that it would be conducting an investigation.

Republic manager Vera Pauw apologised the following day for any offence caused by the video, saying there was no excuse and that the players had been reminded of their responsibilities in that regard.

Squad member Aine O'Gorman said the players wanted to "reiterate" the manager's apology, while team-mate Chloe Mustaki added that the players were "extremely sorry for the hurt it's caused".

The footage showed team members chanting the pro-IRA slogan in the Hampden Park dressing room following their 1-0 win in which Amber Barrett's goal earned the side a place at next year's finals in Australia and New Zealand.