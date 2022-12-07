Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Neil Harris was appointed Gillingham boss in January

Gillingham boss Neil Harris says he is "really disappointed" with the departure of head of recruitment Nicky Shorey from the League Two club.

Former England defender Shorey, who took over the role in March, left by mutual consent external-link on Tuesday.

"For me a real shame, he's a top guy with a great eye," Harris told BBC Radio Kent.

The Gills, who are 23rd in League Two, have appointed James King as a short-term recruitment consultant.

"[Shorey] is going to be a big loss just before January," Harris added.

"I don't know James [King] particularly well, I met him on Tuesday. He's going to work closely with [owner] Paul Scally on the recruitment side of it.

"I will obviously be in the loop towards the end. The idea is I work on the football side of things, and Paul and James work on the recruitment side of things."

Gillingham are without a league win since October 1, having scored just six goals in the fourth tier across 20 fixtures.

The Gills lost 3-0 at home to Salford City on Saturday and Harris says he exchanged words with a supporter after the game.

"There was one fan in particular who had some choice words to say to me," Harris said.

"He was saying 'things are not good enough' - he's right, things are not good enough, I get it, but don't get personal. No fan can get personal with me and not expect a comment back."