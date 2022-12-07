Last updated on .From the section International

Michael O'Neill returns to Windsor Park on Wednesday as he starts his second reign in charge

'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge.

Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.

Northern Ireland fans are celebrating the return of the former Stoke City manager but will their feelgood optimism be realised with success on the pitch?

With the World Cup in full swing we take a look at how five national managers have fared on their return to the hotseat.

Let's start with a man in charge of a team still in the running for the biggest prize of all in Qatar.

Louis van Gaal (Netherlands)

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and Louis van Gaal celebrate the World Cup last-16 victory over USA on Saturday

The 71-year-old endured a miserable first spell as manager from 2000-02 with the Dutch failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

A memorable 1-0 defeat by a 10-man Republic of Ireland side sealed their fate in the qualifiers and Van Gaal stepped down from the job.

The former Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United boss returned for a second spell in 2012, again lasting two years.

This time he was successful in securing a place in the World Cup and the Netherlands progressed to the semi-finals before a penalty shootout defeat by Argentina.

So could this be third time lucky for Van Gaal after coming in to replace Frank de Boer last year? He will lead his Dutch team out at Lusail Stadium on Friday night for a World Cup quarter-final, with Argentina the opponents once again.

Van Gaal, a man never shy in speaking his mind, is just three games away from taking the Netherlands to a first World Cup triumph.

Luiz Felipe Scolari (Brazil)

Brazil's Oscar is consoled by Luiz Felipe Scolari after the 7-1 defeat by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final

'Big Phil' made an instant impact when he was appointed manager in 2001, taking over a Brazil side that were struggling to qualify for the World Cup.

Not only did they secure a spot in the finals but a team including Ronaldo, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho went on to win the tournament in Japan and Korea to become world champions for a fifth time.

Scolari went on to manage Portugal and Chelsea before his return to the Brazil job in 2012 and two years before the country was to host the World Cup.

They won the Confederations Cup in 2013 and their World Cup campaign was going smoothly until it went horribly wrong in the semi-final against Germany.

Ronaldo's double had seen Brazil beat the Germans 2-0 in the 2002 decider but 12 years later they were on the end of a 7-1 hammering in Belo Horizonte.

Scolari described it as the the worst day of his life and resigned after a 3-0 defeat by the Netherlands in the third place play-off.

Marcelo Lippi (Italy)

The pinnacle for international managers - Marcelo Lippi holds the World Cup aloft in 2006

The former Juventus and Inter boss came in for his first stint in 2004-06 and it ended in triumph at the World Cup in Germany.

Italy won the tournament for a fourth time thanks to a penalty shootout victory over France in the final.

Lippi, who left the role three days later, was hailed for his tactical nous with an attacking style allied to a traditionally resolute Italian defence.

It didn't go so well in his second spell from 2008-10, with Italy defending their World Cup crown in South Africa.

Draws with Paraguay and New Zealand were followed by a 3-2 defeat by Slovakia, leaving the Italians bottom of their group.

Lippi resigned but was not deterred - the 74-year-old had two spells as manager of China before retiring from coaching in 2020.

Alex McLeish (Scotland)

Alex McLeish was sacked in 2019 despite winning his last games as Scotland boss

McLeish made his managerial name at Rangers before taking over as international manager in January 2007.

The former Aberdeen and Scotland defender led the side through a promising Euro 2008 qualifying campaign, which included a 1-0 win over France in Paris.

However, the Scots failed to make the finals and after less than a year in charge McLeish resigned in order to become manager of Birmingham City.

McLeish was also boss at Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest before coming back to Scotland in February 2018 - this time for a bit longer.

It started well as the Scots topped their Nations League group but a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Kazakhstan in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier was to bring his reign to an end.

A 2-0 win over San Marino in the second qualifier was not enough to save McLeish from the sack 14 months after his return.

Billy Bingham (Northern Ireland)

Northern Ireland goalkeeping great Pat Jennings shares a joke with Billy Bingham before a World Cup qualifier against Romania in 1985

Bingham's first stint from 1967 to 1971 was largely forgettable despite having the legendary George Best in the Northern Ireland attack.

However, the former Everton manager's second spell, lasting 13 years from 1980, was one of unparalleled success as he guided the team to successive World Cup finals.

The first appearance in 1982 saw Northern Ireland top their group after famously beating hosts Spain 1-0 in Valencia.

They were knocked out in the second round but qualified again for the 1986 finals in Mexico.

Their challenge ended at the group stage after a draw with Algeria and defeats by Spain and Brazil.

"He was everything that a Northern Ireland manager needs to be - tactically astute, innovative and inspirational," the Irish FA said in a tribute to Bingham following his death in June.

So overall a mixed bag but O'Neill would be more than happy to emulate Bingham as he sets out for part two of his managerial journey with Northern Ireland.