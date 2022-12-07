Close menu

World Cup 2022: England v France - Kyle Walker 'will not roll out red carpet' for Kylian Mbappe

The game isn't England v Mbappe - Walker on World Cup quarter-final against France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

Kyle Walker says he will "not roll out a red carpet" for Kylian Mbappe but England will have more concerns than just one player in their World Cup quarter-final against holders France.

England face France in the last eight in Qatar on Saturday (19:00 GMT) in the first knockout match between the two nations at a major tournament.

Mbappe, 23, is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals in four games.

"I understand what I need to do and that is to stop him," Walker, 32, said.

"It's easier said than done but I don't underestimate myself," the England right-back added.

"He is a fantastic player in great form. It is not going to be an easy task, but as a professional footballer you want to play against the best and I think he is one of the best, if not the best, in the world at the moment."

Walker is familiar with Mbappe, having come up against the Paris St-Germain forward with Manchester City in the previous two Champions League campaigns.

City won two and lost one of the three meetings in which both players featured - and Mbappe has admitted he found facing Walker challenging.

On the Frenchman's comments, Walker said: "That's nice to hear because he had a tough game against me. I know he's a top player but we're not playing tennis. It's not a solo sport, it's a team game.

"You have to give him respect but not too much. Yes it will be a tough game but a team cannot just be about one person," he added.

"I'm not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to score. It's a World Cup, it's do or die."

Kyle Walker (left) has faced Kylian Mbappe (right) on three occasions in games between Manchester City and PSG

The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 match, while France also progressed smoothly with a 3-1 win over Poland.

Mbappe scored twice in that French victory and the forward has now been involved in his team's last seven World Cup goals.

"When we've played Paris St-Germain in the Champions League, we're not just thinking of Mbappe and it's the same on Saturday," Walker said.

"Yes he's a tool in their armoury - and a very good one - but you can't underestimate their other players."

England have kept three successive clean sheets - one shy of their national record at a World Cup achieved in both 1966 and 1982.

At the other end of the pitch, the Three Lions have scored 12 goals in four games - equalling their highest tally at a single World Cup.

Having reached the last four in Russia in 2018, and the European Championship final in 2021, Walker believes there is no favourite as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face the defending champions.

"We're playing the world champions but we are two good teams that will go toe-to-toe," Walker said.

"We have great talent. In my eyes, neither team is the underdogs or the favourites."

  • Comment posted by Grecian Borracho, today at 16:00

    England just need to watch footage of Nobby Stiles (RIP) and Norman Hunter (RIP) to see how to play Mbappe !
    Come on Engerland

  • Comment posted by John, today at 16:00

    Who cares! The sooner it's all over the better!

  • Comment posted by the new pep, today at 15:59

    The victory doesn't always go the better team, But to the team that thinks it can, Failure here is not an option, C'mon, let's go.

  • Comment posted by Covey, today at 15:58

    He will get screwed in to the ground , the defence will give away many overdue howlers , they have been up against nobody so far and this is going to be a disaster.

    • Reply posted by bobby, today at 16:00

      bobby replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by the new pep, today at 15:58

    It certainly is put up or go home. France is not about one man but all about the team. Go out and play football, leave nothing on the pitch and give it all.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 16:01

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      Yeah I hope they play football on Saturday. Great advice son.

  • Comment posted by fallingintheTunbridgeWells, today at 15:55

    Of course if he could get Mbappe to trip over that red carpet without any physical contact.......it could just work !

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 15:55

    The only thing I will say is that the France team seem to have lot more cohesion than the PSG team and Mbappe will probably get a bit more support. Even if Walker manages to keep Mbappe quiet, still need to worry about Giroud and Greizmann. You can neutralise one player but it's harder to neutralise a whole attack.

  • Comment posted by The Auditor, today at 15:53

    Southgate needs to play a five man defense against France with Trippier on the right and Walker, man marking Mbappe. Walker provides no attacking threat up the field whereas Tripper does, so it would be win, win situation at both ends. Start with Kane and Foden up front.

  • Comment posted by Graham Hirst, today at 15:53

    Well England not beaten anyone yet that they shouldn't have beaten, as per usual easy group, this will be first real test

    • Reply posted by Jonathan, today at 15:55

      Jonathan replied:
      Same with France if you want to balance it out. And they lost one

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 15:52

    There is a lot of speculation on Mbappe, but we should never bank on him to perform perfectly on Saturday.

    All we know is that England will outperform France, and it can be vice-versa too.

    There are too many variables and what-ifs

  • Comment posted by JB_81, today at 15:52

    I've lost count of how many pundits have said Walker is the only right back who can keep up with Mbappe.

    Am I the only one who thinks this is utter nonsense?

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 15:55

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      Any others you can name?

  • Comment posted by aka_bluepeter, today at 15:52

    Mbappe is without doubt one dangerous player. Probably the best striker in World Football but not by a mile and England has their own stars. Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and the list goes on. England team and squad is stronger. England ought to win.

  • Comment posted by Tenny, today at 15:51

    How does Kyle Walker know he's been selected to play? What if Southgate decides to go with Trippier or Alexander-Arnold? Walker should not take it for granted he's an automatic choice.

    • Reply posted by living room, today at 15:54

      living room replied:
      He's the quickest right back so he will be picked against the quickest attacker.

      I'm glad I could help.

  • Comment posted by TheLobster, today at 15:51

    So that's covered, who is marking Kane?

    • Reply posted by Jonathan, today at 15:53

      Jonathan replied:
      And Foden?
      And Bellingham?

      There are other players on the English and French that can be dangerous... let's not focus on just one

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 15:51

    Walker was shown up for speed against Senegal. Now add a skill level way above that

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 15:50

    Thanks for the clarification Kyle. I was just chatting to the lads about whether you would roll out a red carpet for Mbappe or not.

  • Comment posted by jsky, today at 15:50

    Mbappe plays in a pub league -- end of. Giroud? Arsenal reject. Griezmann? Geez peace. Spends more time on his hair. England 3-0 France Easy!

  • Comment posted by Naughtius Maximus, today at 15:50

    England have to ‘get up the park’.

  • Comment posted by Bull dog, today at 15:49

    Walker will need a bike to keep up with Mbappe….

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 15:49

    Can we get Des Walker back as well? You'll never beat him.

