Boardroom change is afoot at Firhill

Partick Thistle chair Jacqui Low and all but one of the other directors have resigned after recent fan protests they say were damaging the Glasgow club.

Partick Thistle FC Trust recently became majority shareholder when it was gifted the late Colin Weir's shares.

But talks with the the group initially founded to take on the holding, The Jags Foundation, broke down.

The outgoing directors say external-link resigning is "the best way to protect Thistle from increasingly destructive behaviour".

Fans gathered outside the ground at the recent Scottish Cup win over Kelty Hearts in protest against the current board.

Talks this week between the trust and the foundation appeared to have cleared the way for greater co-operation among the fanbase now that new directors and a new board will be put in place after the existing one steps down.

However, a statement on behalf of the seven directors is strongly critical of the board's opponents.

"Although all members of the board were re-elected at last month's AGM, a section of the fanbase, encouraged by a false narrative about fan ownership and ongoing negative commentary, has not moved on," it said.

"It became clear that their actions could impact on the club long term, particularly on match days, at a hugely important time for the team on the park."

Ian McCall's Thistle are fifth in the Scottish Championship, eight points behind leaders Ayr United, a run of six straight defeats having coincided with the recent off-field disagreements.

Former Thistle and Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has left the board along with Low, Alan Caldwell, Andrew Byron, Douglas Noble, John Penman and Michael Robertson, but chief executive Gerry Britton remains in post.

"The disruption has already caused loss of potential sponsorship and, if allowed to go unchecked, it could do significant and real damage to the club these fans claim to love," the directors added.

"We hope that by taking this action now, this will draw a line, allowing the club to move forward and focus on football."