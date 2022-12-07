Last updated on .From the section League Two

Kristian Dennis got carried away enough with his goal to celebrate with Carlisle fans at Barrow last term

League Two: Carlisle United v Barrow Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Date: Saturday, 10 December Venue: Brunton Park Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Cumbria FM, AM, DAB and Freeview

Carlisle United's Cumbrian derby with Barrow on Saturday will bring an atmosphere and hostility which players thrive on, says forward Ryan Edmondson.

The game is also a promotion six-pointer with both sides situated in the League Two play-off places, the Cumbrians a point below the Bluebirds.

Barrow have lost two of the four league meetings since returning to the EFL.

"I think the fans will enjoy it as well," Edmondson told BBC Radio Cumbria. "It's a massive game for us."

"These are the games that you go into where there's going to be an atmosphere, you know there's going to be a bit of hostility around the place.

"That does pump you up for it, the lads can't wait for it and I'm sure the fans can't either."

Given the relative proximity of the two clubs, with Barrow in the modern south Cumbria and Carlisle over to the east, there are some familiar faces within the ranks.

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman, striker Richie Bennett and full-back Patrick Brough all wore the Carlisle colours previously in their careers.

The trio are bidding to be part of Pete Wild's squad to feature in Saturday's first league derby of the season at Brunton Park.

"It's big, especially with where we both are in the league," Brough told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"Last year we were down the bottom end but this year it's great to be right up there and obviously they are as well.

"It's two good teams going at it so I'm looking forward to it."

Wild expectations flourish at Holker Street

Pete Wild has made Barrow into promotion challengers just months into his tenure

The turnaround under Wild, who at 38 is among the youngest bosses in the league, has been remarkable.

Just seven months ago the Bluebirds finished the 2021-22 season in 22nd place, just above the relegation zone, but now find themselves among the challengers for promotion almost halfway through the campaign.

"The staff are great, they're good characters and they know what they want out of us and what type of lads they've got in the dressing room," Bennett added.

"They're just trying to make something good happen here, which I think they're on the road to doing.

"We're still a long way from where we want to be and learning about each other, but we're definitely on the right track."

Carlisle position 'no fluke', says Edmondson

The influence along the A590 and up the M6 in Carlisle is being equally felt following the mid-season arrival of Paul Simpson last term.

Simpson's return to his hometown triggered a revival which saw the club finish well clear of relegation, following a tumultuous campaign which saw three different managers in place and winless runs of 12 and eight games respectively.

"It's massive, we've spoken before that it's not a fluke we're in the league position we're in," Edmondson said.

"We deserve to be there, the lads will be going into the game wanting to progress further.

"We'll always have belief, the thing the manager has instilled into us is look at the next game, people get carried away sometimes."