John Bostock left Doncaster Rovers in the summer after turning down a new contract

Former Tottenham midfielder John Bostock says he remains "hungry" and "passionate" about continuing his journeyman career after joining National League leaders Notts County.

Notts are the 15th club the 30-year-old has been with in 15 years.

Bostock's move to Meadow Lane sees the player, once offered a 10-year deal by Barcelona as a youngster, drop into non-league for the first time.

"My journey has been an eventual one," Bostock told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"If there was no hunger left I wouldn't have taken what seems a step down.

"I'm so passionate about the game. I've played since before I can remember, so when you take a step out of the game for several months, waiting for the right opportunity, it is a tough one to take."

Bostock - who started his career at Crystal Palace and then went on to feature for Tottenham before stints in Belgium, Turkey, Canada and France - has been without a club since leaving Doncaster Rovers following their relegation from League One last season.

'I believe in my ability'

Asked if he was unsure about dropping into non-league football after an eclectic career that included a loan spell across the River Trent at Nottingham Forest, Bostock replied: "I was to be honest.

"I know my quality and although I had a little injury hiccup last year, when I was fit I felt like I performed well in League One. I believe in my ability," he continued.

Bostock, who has spent time training at Forest while a free agent, said he had offers to again take his career overseas and to continue to play in the English Football League.

But after years of seeing his family support him and "sacrifice" for his career, Bostock knew he had to do "what was right" for his family as well as his future in the game.

"Stability was important, but it also had to be right footballing wise," he said.

"My career and my decisions are more than just what happens on the pitch. It had to be a good fit and Notts County ticked all the boxes.

"The team is top the league and there will be competition for places. I'm here to help and play my part.

"Whenever I'm called upon I'll do my best to bring my quality and my experience. I'm here to serve."