Eden Hazard: Belgium playmaker announces international retirement

From the section Football

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard made his domestic senior debut for Lille

Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard has retired from international football at the age of 31.

Hazard, who is an attacking midfielder or winger, made his Belgium debut in 2008 at the age of 17, and went on to win 126 caps, scoring 33 goals.

His decision comes after Belgium were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages.

"A page turns today," said the Real Madrid player.external-link "Thank you for your love [and] for your unparalleled support."

He added on social media: "Thank you for all this happiness since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you."

Hazard was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, losing 1-0 to France, and went on to defeat England to finish third.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez stepped down on Thursday following the World Cup exit.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by mikemoulder, today at 11:02

    That departure from Chelsea was the beginning of Hazard's decline. Don't we all wish we had a crystal ball.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 11:01

    Shame, fell off a Cliff after Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by gunnergetu, today at 11:00

    Should retire full stop! Fantastic at Chelsea, his move to Madrid hasn't worked out and he's so injury prone who would want him.

  • Comment posted by mikemoulder, today at 11:00

    I believe, not only that injuries wrecked his body but also did some psychological damage on Eden Hazard. How sad for such a brilliant and gifted footballer with extraordinary talent. Best wishes Hazard.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 10:58

    Is he still playing?

  • Comment posted by Vashti, today at 10:57

    EH was one of Chelsea's best, twice won Premiership and Europa League, as well a FA Cup. Very entertaining but he was kicked so often that those injuries were not helped by what happened in Spain.

  • Comment posted by VanZan, today at 10:57

    Alderweireld and Vertonghen take note.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 10:57

    Rat boy retires. Won't be missed at international level.

  • Comment posted by Curandero, today at 10:56

    He has been destroyed by the brutal/barbaric defensive style in Premier League. So many injuries after that.

  • Comment posted by Overrated opinions , today at 10:56

    LOL

    Laziest player ever

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 10:56

    Paul Scholes, the best midfielder of his generation, retired from International duty when he was only 29 because he was played out of position and England managers didn't know how to get the best out of him. Sounds familiar.

    • Reply posted by D73, today at 10:57

      D73 replied:
      Scholes wasn't even the best midfielder in England never mind the best of his generation.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 10:56

    He was world class between 2012-2018 and then sadly, the move to Real Madrid ruined him, although in part due to his injuries really. A fantastic player and I am sad to see his demise, which was all too apparent in this World Cup. Like Ronaldo, you could see he wanted to do things and skills he could no longer do.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:55

    Another wonderful player who, at his best, lit up the football pitch. Sadly it seems the anti Ronaldo rhetoric is slipping into this HYS with many sad and pathetic comments from people who could only dream of achieving what Hazard has in his life. As a CFC fan I can only thank him for 8 years of brilliance and enjoyment...a truly spontaneous and elegant playmaker and dribbler

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 10:54

    Another example of a player who's career went backwards when he thought a move to a different club was the way forward.

  • Comment posted by donald, today at 10:53

    De Bruyne should follow suit…

    No doubt he’s a world class player…

    But you simply don’t go into a tournament saying “we’re too old to win the competition” that’s an absolutely awful mentality…

    It gave them no chance…

    Next World Cup De Bruyne will be 35 and one, if not the oldest in the team.

    De Bruyne will surely need to hang up his international boots after what he said…

    Sad but his fault!

    • Reply posted by CmonTim, today at 10:55

      CmonTim replied:
      De Bruyne is a shadow of his former self. City would do well to offload him.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 10:52

    He retired from club football several years ago.

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 10:52

    You can almost time his demise from when he gave that adolescent ball boy a shoeing. What sort of a curse did that man child put upon him? A question nobody asks.

    • Reply posted by donald, today at 10:54

      donald replied:
      Eh no. You just get worse as you get older. 32 next month. He’s at a normal age to retire from national team.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 10:52

    He wasn't as good as his lesser known sibling Dukesof

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 10:58

      chris replied:
      Ain't that the truth. Did you see what he did to that German centreback Woden Fenz? Went through him like he wasn't there. Totally destroyed him

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 10:51

    "A page turns today..." Will the world ever be the same again? How will we move beyond this moment of such gravity?

    Get over yourself, Eden. You were washed up years ago. When you went to Madrid, that was the page you shouldn't have turned.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 10:51

    Never quite get how people can turn their back on their own country.

    • Reply posted by CmonTim, today at 10:53

      CmonTim replied:
      He was dropped to the bench. Trying to give the appearance of leaving on his own terms.

