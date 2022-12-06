Close menu

Eden Hazard: Belgium playmaker announces international retirement

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard made his domestic senior debut for Lille

Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard has retired from international football at the age of 31.

Hazard, who is an attacking midfielder or winger, made his Belgium debut in 2008 at the age of 17, and went on to win 126 caps, scoring 33 goals.

His decision comes after Belgium were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages.

"A page turns today," said the Real Madrid player.external-link "Thank you for your love [and] for your unparalleled support."

He added on social media: "Thank you for all this happiness since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you."

Hazard was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, losing 1-0 to France, and went on to defeat England to finish third.

He made his debut against Luxembourg, coming on as a substitute to become the eighth youngest player for his country. And he went on to feature at three World Cups and two European Championships, as well as captaining the team 56 times.

Hazard played in all three World Cup games in Qatar but Belgium only managed to score once, in a 1-0 win over Canada. They were beaten 2-0 by Morocco and drew 0-0 with Croatia.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez stepped down on Thursday following their exit.

Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea for an estimated £150m in 2019. He spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and EFL Cup once each, and two Europa League titles.

His time in Spain has been hampered by injuries but since he joined, Real Madrid have won two La Liga titles and the Champions League, although Hazard was an unused substitute in May's 1-0 win in the final against Liverpool.

He has only made six appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season.

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi called Hazard "legendary" on his Instagram page, while keeper Simon Mignolet added: "Thanks for all those amazing moment Eden."

Former club Chelsea wrote: "One of the all-time Belgian greats."

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 10:52

    He wasn't as good as his lesser known sibling Dukesof

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 10:58

      chris replied:
      Ain't that the truth. Did you see what he did to that German centreback Woden Fenz? Went through him like he wasn't there. Totally destroyed him

  • Comment posted by Saintsfan, today at 10:37

    Sad end to a promising career. He was one of the best in world for a few years back with Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by mal123, today at 10:47

      mal123 replied:
      And then fell off a cliff when he moved to Madrid (same way that Torres went when he joined Chelsea.......... and probably Sterling).

  • Comment posted by SteveW, today at 10:39

    That's nothing, I retired from international football at the age of 7 when I got my a$£e handed to me by the Polish boy down the street.

    • Reply posted by Sami, today at 11:07

      Sami replied:
      Excellent!

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 10:52

    He retired from club football several years ago.

  • Comment posted by Arjay, today at 10:42

    I'm genuinely surprised to find out he's only 31

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 10:46

      Elvis replied:
      How come?

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 10:56

    He was world class between 2012-2018 and then sadly, the move to Real Madrid ruined him, although in part due to his injuries really. A fantastic player and I am sad to see his demise, which was all too apparent in this World Cup. Like Ronaldo, you could see he wanted to do things and skills he could no longer do.

  • Comment posted by lorden, today at 10:37

    He probably regrets leaving Chelsea. World class player. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:56

      AndrewMichael replied:
      "let's just say it moved me... TO A BIGGER HOUSE!"

  • Comment posted by Paul Wheeler, today at 10:47

    on his day which admittedly was a few years ago when he played for Chelsea he was one of the best attacking midfielders in the World - no question. It's a shame that neither his domestic nor his international career reached the heights anticipated what with his prodigious talent.

    • Reply posted by Fizzoid, today at 10:49

      Fizzoid replied:
      He moved to Real to advance his career (read, bank balance)

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 10:54

    Another example of a player who's career went backwards when he thought a move to a different club was the way forward.

  • Comment posted by Pagster, today at 10:36

    Better for him to announce it rather than the new national team manager.

    • Reply posted by LuThe, today at 11:19

      LuThe replied:
      This will be the case with a few Belgians/Germans/Spaniards over the next few months I'd imagine.

      And further afield with a number of 'greats' coming to the end of their careers. I know it happens at the end of every tournament cycle, but somehow this WC feels more like the changing of the guard, seeing a lot of well known names likely make their final international appearance, than ever before.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 10:35

    I’m not surprised. The Belgians were booing him and thumbs down when he came on. Very very sad. Good luck Eden 👍👍👍

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 10:41

      NM replied:
      Especially since he was outstanding at the last World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 10:47

    Cristiano Ronaldo must follow his lead..

    • Reply posted by BOriSS, today at 11:07

      BOriSS replied:
      if ronaldo gets a hat trick next game he will be joint for golden boot, 1 goal above messi. 👍

  • Comment posted by DegsyB, today at 11:04

    As with a lot of players we are starting to see the great ones slowly disappear from either the international or club game due to either injury or age, Hazard, Ronaldo, Ibrahimovich and soon will be Messi, de bryne and a few more too - There's no need for the negative / hurtful comments - just accept that time has caught up with us all, but we were lucky to see their brilliance when in their prime

  • Comment posted by mikemoulder, today at 11:02

    That departure from Chelsea was the beginning of Hazard's decline. Don't we all wish we had a crystal ball.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 11:01

    Shame, fell off a Cliff after Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Danny Doyle, today at 11:03

      Danny Doyle replied:
      Sue Barker did the same after Wimbledon

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 10:51

    "A page turns today..." Will the world ever be the same again? How will we move beyond this moment of such gravity?

    Get over yourself, Eden. You were washed up years ago. When you went to Madrid, that was the page you shouldn't have turned.

  • Comment posted by Rooto, today at 10:48

    Wait, didn't he retire from football years back when he left Chelsea??

    • Reply posted by Rooto, today at 10:52

      Rooto replied:
      And no one will miss him or notice!!!

  • Comment posted by Bake News, today at 10:42

    Chelsea Legend.

  • Comment posted by Vashti, today at 10:57

    EH was one of Chelsea's best, twice won Premiership and Europa League, as well a FA Cup. Very entertaining but he was kicked so often that those injuries were not helped by what happened in Spain.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 10:56

    Paul Scholes, the best midfielder of his generation, retired from International duty when he was only 29 because he was played out of position and England managers didn't know how to get the best out of him. Sounds familiar.

    • Reply posted by D73, today at 10:57

      D73 replied:
      Scholes wasn't even the best midfielder in England never mind the best of his generation.

