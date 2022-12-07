Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Willie Kirk has so far overseen three defeats as Leicester City boss

Leicester City boss Willie Kirk says the Women's Super League's bottom side need to change the perception that they "are a free hit".

Kirk said a tweet from Chelsea before Saturday's 8-0 thrashing - in which a lion stood towering over a cowering fox - sums up how his side is viewed.

The defeat was their ninth in nine WSL games, and heaviest to date this term.

"We have to make sure the disrespectful tweet that I felt came from Chelsea never happens again," Kirk said.

"We may not like admitting this, but a lot of people just now are seeing Leicester as a free hit.

"We have to turn that around."

Kirk replaced Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss in November, stepping into the role after already working at the club as Leicester's director of women's and girls' football.

His tenure started with a 4-0 home defeat by Arsenal and was followed by a narrow loss at West Ham before being thrashed by Chelsea.

In the league, Leicester have scored just twice and conceded 25 goals in a pointless campaign to date.

Their only victory this season came against Championship side Blackburn in the Women's Continental League Cup in October.

Leicester next face Sunderland, another second tier side, in the competition on Thursday before returning to WSL action just three days later at Liverpool.

Kirk insists he has "enjoyed" his time in charge of the Foxes, despite the difficulties.

"I still jumped out of bed Sunday morning because I know I have a job to do and know how big that job is," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"That excites me. Maybe its some sort of sadistic mindset that I've got, I don't know."

The 44-year-old Scot - who previously guided Bristol City to promotion to the top flight after going down with them and helped Everton avoid relegation - says helping Leicester stay in the WSL will be among his finest achievements in management.

"The standard of the league is so unforgiving," Kirk said.

"I've been in this position before with Bristol City and Everton, and, as the game has developed, this position is tougher than it would have been three or four years ago because of the quality in the league.

"I do understand that it is a massive challenge and when we achieve it, it will probably be the biggest achievement to date in my career."