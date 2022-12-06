World Cup 2022: Test your knowledge of the Qatar 2022 last 16
Last updated on .From the section World Cup
|Fifa World Cup
|Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details
The last-16 matches at the World Cup had it all - shocks, drama and plenty of goals.
But did you know Croatia's Dominik Livakovic became the third goalkeeper to save three penalties in a World Cup penalty shootout? Or that Jordan Henderson is now England's second oldest goalscorer at a World Cup?
So much more than that happened, though, and the Question of Sport team have put together 10 questions to put you to the test. See how you get on below…
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds