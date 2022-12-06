South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will quit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors next month, but while he would not be drawn on Celtic's chances of landing him, the 24-year-old, who is wanted by Ferencvaros, admits "there is interest from European clubs". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic target Cho Gue-sung's father has advised him to go to a club where the South Korea striker can fit in - and also revealed that transfer negotiations are at an advanced stage for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 24-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Gue-sung Cho's representative has stated that, despite reported interest from Fenerbahce and Rennes, those clubs are not an option for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker and confirmed that European teams are keeping tabs on the South Korea international. (The Scotsman) external-link

Galatasaray have made a lowball offer of £4.3m to Lyon for Moussa Dembele, according to En Son Haber, reducing the chances of his former club, Celtic, earning a bumper sell-on fee for the 26-year-old striker. (En Son Haber via Daily Record) external-link

Jeremie Frimpong, for whom Celtic would earn a sell-on fee, would prefer to move to English football, with a £25m fee being mooted for the 21-year-old who is interesting Manchester United but with current club Bayer Leverkuson wanting to keep the Netherlands full-back, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has revealed that the club have turned down offers for striker Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent, but he still believes they could stay beyond the end of their contracts this summer despite chairman Douglas Park stating they have been unable to meet the "unattainable terms" demanded by the players. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Standard Liege are to hold crunch talks with Nicolas Raskin, the Belgium Under-21 midfielder who is out of contract this summer, and Rangers are among clubs interested in the 21-year-old along with Spezia, Club Brugge and Olympiacos, according to Le Soir. (Le Soir via Daily Record) external-link

New Rangers manager Michael Beale is plotting a January move for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah having considered signing the 25-year-old during the summer when he was in charge of Queens Park Rangers. (Football Insider) external-link

Queens Park Rangers centre-half Leon Balogun believes that Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson had wanted him to stay at Ibrox but that it was then new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst who decided not to renew the 34-year-old's contract. (Beautiful Game Podcast) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson says Callum Paterson, the 28-year-old Scotland utility man who has been in and out of Sheffield Wednesday's side in League One and is out of contract next summer, is high up on his list of targets. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says interest from other clubs in Aziz Behich is inevitable after the 31-year-old left-back's fine showing for Australia during the World Cup finals. (The Courier) external-link

David Moyes faces the sack as West Ham United manager amid an increasingly tense relationship with club co-chairman David Sullivan. (Football Insider) external-link