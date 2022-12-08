World Cup 2022: Spain boss Luis Enrique leaves role after last-16 exit
Fifa World Cup
Luis Enrique has left his role as Spain manager following their shock last-16 defeat by Morocco in the World Cup.
The 52-year-old took charge in 2018 and guided Spain to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said a "new project" should start but did not put a time frame on when a new boss would be announced.
"We would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff," the RFEF said in a statement.
