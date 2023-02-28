Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United1BromleyBromley2

Torquay United 1-2 Bromley

National League

Bromley returned to winning ways with victory over lowly Torquay, who slumped to their third defeat in four games.

The visitors hit the front with just over 10 minutes of the first half to play when Omar Sowunmi nodded home from a corner.

The home side went in search of an equaliser but Dillon De Silva saw his shot from the edge of the area saved by Reice Charles-Cook.

Torquay equalised 12 minutes from time when Aaron Jarvis fired home emphatically from a free-kick.

But Bromley won it shortly afterwards when they were awarded a penalty and Adam Marriott slotted home from 12 yards.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Halstead
  • 16DonnellanBooked at 81mins
  • 9JarvisBooked at 21mins
  • 21MoxeySubstituted forWyattat 18'minutes
  • 6MarshallSubstituted forHansonat 83'minutes
  • 19Lawrence
  • 14McGavin
  • 4LapslieSubstituted forDe Silvaat 64'minutes
  • 10Fadahunsi
  • 11Evans
  • 31Collins

Substitutes

  • 7Hanson
  • 12Mensah
  • 15Wyatt
  • 22Lovett
  • 27De Silva

Bromley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 19ForsterBooked at 45mins
  • 23Topalloj
  • 18Whitely
  • 17WebsterSubstituted forReynoldsat 45'minutes
  • 21Vennings
  • 15Stirk
  • 9CheekSubstituted forBergkampat 50'minutes
  • 10Marriott
  • 11DennisSubstituted forFisherat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 14Bergkamp
  • 20Arthurs
  • 32Krauhaus
  • 35Fisher
Referee:
Jacob Miles
Attendance:
1,430

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torquay United 1, Bromley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torquay United 1, Bromley 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Ryan Hanson replaces Ross Marshall.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Torquay United 1, Bromley 2. Adam Marriott (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.

  5. Booking

    Shaun Donnellan (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 1, Bromley 1. Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Dillon De Silva replaces Tom Lapslie.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Kellen Fisher replaces Louis Dennis.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Mitchel Bergkamp replaces Michael Cheek.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Torquay United 0, Bromley 1.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Torquay United 0, Bromley 1.

  12. Booking

    Harry Forster (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Callum Reynolds replaces Byron Webster.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 0, Bromley 1. Omar Sowunmi (Bromley).

  15. Booking

    Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Ben Wyatt replaces Dean Moxey.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34266288325684
2Notts County35258289325783
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet33175116457756
5Chesterfield331671055411455
6Eastleigh34166124237554
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313740301052
9Bromley34131294941851
10Dag & Red34146145155-448
11Altrincham341210125459-546
12Wealdstone331210114049-946
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United34126163846-842
15Oldham33118144649-341
16Halifax34117163442-840
17Aldershot35115194860-1238
18York3499163945-636
19Yeovil32615112837-933
20Gateshead32712134050-1033
21Dorking3396184877-2933
22Torquay3378183860-2229
23Scunthorpe3469193966-2727
24Maidstone United3559213875-3724
View full National League table

