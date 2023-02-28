Torquay United 1-2 Bromley

Match ends, Torquay United 1, Bromley 2.
Bromley returned to winning ways with victory over lowly Torquay, who slumped to their third defeat in four games.
The visitors hit the front with just over 10 minutes of the first half to play when Omar Sowunmi nodded home from a corner.
The home side went in search of an equaliser but Dillon De Silva saw his shot from the edge of the area saved by Reice Charles-Cook.
Torquay equalised 12 minutes from time when Aaron Jarvis fired home emphatically from a free-kick.
But Bromley won it shortly afterwards when they were awarded a penalty and Adam Marriott slotted home from 12 yards.
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Halstead
- 16DonnellanBooked at 81mins
- 9JarvisBooked at 21mins
- 21MoxeySubstituted forWyattat 18'minutes
- 6MarshallSubstituted forHansonat 83'minutes
- 19Lawrence
- 14McGavin
- 4LapslieSubstituted forDe Silvaat 64'minutes
- 10Fadahunsi
- 11Evans
- 31Collins
Substitutes
- 7Hanson
- 12Mensah
- 15Wyatt
- 22Lovett
- 27De Silva
Bromley
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Charles-Cook
- 6Sowunmi
- 19ForsterBooked at 45mins
- 23Topalloj
- 18Whitely
- 17WebsterSubstituted forReynoldsat 45'minutes
- 21Vennings
- 15Stirk
- 9CheekSubstituted forBergkampat 50'minutes
- 10Marriott
- 11DennisSubstituted forFisherat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Reynolds
- 14Bergkamp
- 20Arthurs
- 32Krauhaus
- 35Fisher
- Referee:
- Jacob Miles
- Attendance:
- 1,430
