Torquay United 1-2 Bromley

National League

Bromley returned to winning ways with victory over lowly Torquay, who slumped to their third defeat in four games.

The visitors hit the front with just over 10 minutes of the first half to play when Omar Sowunmi nodded home from a corner.

The home side went in search of an equaliser but Dillon De Silva saw his shot from the edge of the area saved by Reice Charles-Cook.

Torquay equalised 12 minutes from time when Aaron Jarvis fired home emphatically from a free-kick.

But Bromley won it shortly afterwards when they were awarded a penalty and Adam Marriott slotted home from 12 yards.

Report supplied by PA Media.