Last updated on .From the section World Cup

France were pushed all the way by World Cup wild cards Morocco before the holders sealed a place in Sunday's final against Argentina.

The first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final refused to buckle despite suffering the early blows of losing key defender Nayef Aguerd to injury after he was named in the starting line-up, and then going behind to Theo Hernandez's scrambled fifth minute goal.

France, for all Morocco's endeavour and spirit, were more clinical and substitute Kolo Muani ensured they will defend their crown against Argentina and Lionel Messi at Lusail Stadium on Sunday when he turned in Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot 11 minutes from time.

Morocco also lost the clearly unfit Romain Saiss to injury before half-time but, roared on by their fanatical support, they came close to drawing level, especially when Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick was kept out by a combination of the post and France keeper Hugo Lloris.

France, with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate outstanding, kept their composure in the hothouse atmosphere of Al Bayt Stadium and had chances of their own, Olivier Giroud striking the post in the first half.

Didier Deschamps' side always threatened on the break and so it proved as the lurking Muani finally broke Morocco's resistance late on.

France stay cool on road to glory

France needed to keep their nerve to stay on course to become the first country to retain the World Cup for 60 years following Brazil's triumphs in 1958 and 1962.

They faced a wall of sound from Morocco's support, with ear-splitting whistles every time they had possession, and while it was not a classic performance, France remained organised and got the job done to set up a final of two giants to conclude this Qatar World Cup.

Konate, in for Dayot Upamecano who was short of match fitness, epitomised French solidity and coach Deschamps will be hard pushed make a change in that crucial defensive position on Sunday.

And of course, the narrative of Mbappe against Messi will come to a climax on Sunday as France try to repeat their 2018 triumph in Moscow when they beat Croatia in the final.

The under-stated Deschamp has put together a France team spearheaded by the brilliant Mbappe and they rode their luck at times.

France, however, are in another World Cup final and the 54-year-old Deschamps, who captained them when they claimed the crown on home soil in 1998, now has the chance to make history by winning the tournament twice as a coach.

More follows.

26 Jabrane Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos Attendance: 68,294 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, France 2, Morocco 0. Full Time Second Half ends, France 2, Morocco 0. Post update Hand ball by Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco). Post update Offside, Morocco. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli. Post update Attempt blocked. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Youssouf Fofana. Post update Attempt blocked. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Offside, Morocco. Azzedine Ounahi tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside. Post update Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Marcus Thuram (France). Post update Attempt missed. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yahya Attiat-Allah with a cross. Post update Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France). Post update Foul by Yahya Attiat-Allah (Morocco). Post update Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! France 2, Morocco 0. Randal Kolo Muani (France) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Thuram. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

