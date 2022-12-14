Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Semi-final
FranceFrance2MoroccoMorocco0

World Cup 2022: France 2-0 Morocco - France edge past Morocco to set up Argentina final

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments516

France were pushed all the way by World Cup wild cards Morocco before the holders sealed a place in Sunday's final against Argentina.

The first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final refused to buckle despite suffering the early blows of losing key defender Nayef Aguerd to injury after he was named in the starting line-up, and then going behind to Theo Hernandez's scrambled fifth minute goal.

France, for all Morocco's endeavour and spirit, were more clinical and substitute Kolo Muani ensured they will defend their crown against Argentina and Lionel Messi at Lusail Stadium on Sunday when he turned in Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot 11 minutes from time.

Morocco also lost the clearly unfit Romain Saiss to injury before half-time but, roared on by their fanatical support, they came close to drawing level, especially when Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick was kept out by a combination of the post and France keeper Hugo Lloris.

France, with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate outstanding, kept their composure in the hothouse atmosphere of Al Bayt Stadium and had chances of their own, Olivier Giroud striking the post in the first half.

Didier Deschamps' side always threatened on the break and so it proved as the lurking Muani finally broke Morocco's resistance late on.

France stay cool on road to glory

France needed to keep their nerve to stay on course to become the first country to retain the World Cup for 60 years following Brazil's triumphs in 1958 and 1962.

They faced a wall of sound from Morocco's support, with ear-splitting whistles every time they had possession, and while it was not a classic performance, France remained organised and got the job done to set up a final of two giants to conclude this Qatar World Cup.

Konate, in for Dayot Upamecano who was short of match fitness, epitomised French solidity and coach Deschamps will be hard pushed make a change in that crucial defensive position on Sunday.

And of course, the narrative of Mbappe against Messi will come to a climax on Sunday as France try to repeat their 2018 triumph in Moscow when they beat Croatia in the final.

The under-stated Deschamp has put together a France team spearheaded by the brilliant Mbappe and they rode their luck at times.

France, however, are in another World Cup final and the 54-year-old Deschamps, who captained them when they claimed the crown on home soil in 1998, now has the chance to make history by winning the tournament twice as a coach.

More follows.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

France

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.99

  2. Squad number5Player nameKoundé
    Average rating

    5.40

  3. Squad number4Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.55

  4. Squad number24Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.35

  5. Squad number22Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    5.80

  6. Squad number8Player nameTchouaméni
    Average rating

    5.37

  7. Squad number13Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    4.94

  8. Squad number11Player nameDembélé
    Average rating

    5.07

  9. Squad number7Player nameGriezmann
    Average rating

    6.75

  10. Squad number10Player nameMbappé
    Average rating

    5.54

  11. Squad number9Player nameGiroud
    Average rating

    5.66

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameKolo Muani
    Average rating

    6.04

  2. Squad number26Player nameThuram
    Average rating

    5.81

Morocco

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameBono
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number2Player nameHakimi
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number20Player nameDari
    Average rating

    7.18

  4. Squad number6Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.69

  5. Squad number18Player nameEl Yamiq
    Average rating

    7.16

  6. Squad number3Player nameMazraoui
    Average rating

    7.21

  7. Squad number7Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number8Player nameOunahi
    Average rating

    7.86

  9. Squad number4Player nameS Amrabat
    Average rating

    7.99

  10. Squad number17Player nameBoufal
    Average rating

    7.62

  11. Squad number19Player nameEn-Nesyri
    Average rating

    7.20

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameHamdallah
    Average rating

    6.77

  2. Squad number14Player nameAboukhlal
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number15Player nameAmallah
    Average rating

    7.16

  4. Squad number16Player nameEzzalzouli
    Average rating

    6.92

  5. Squad number25Player nameAttiat-Allah
    Average rating

    7.10

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 5Koundé
  • 4Varane
  • 24Konaté
  • 22Hernández
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 13Fofana
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 79'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forThuramat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 3Disasi
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 12Kolo Muani
  • 15Veretout
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Saliba
  • 18Upamecano
  • 20Coman
  • 23Aréola
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26Thuram

Morocco

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 20Dari
  • 6SaïssSubstituted forAmallahat 21'minutesSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 78'minutes
  • 18El Yamiq
  • 3MazraouiSubstituted forAttiat-Allahat 45'minutes
  • 7Ziyech
  • 8Ounahi
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 17BoufalBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAboukhlalat 67'minutes
  • 19En-NesyriSubstituted forHamdallahat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hamdallah
  • 10Zaroury
  • 11Sabiri
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 15Amallah
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23El Khannouss
  • 24Benoun
  • 25Attiat-Allah
  • 26Jabrane
Referee:
César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Attendance:
68,294

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 2, Morocco 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 2, Morocco 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Morocco. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Youssouf Fofana.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Morocco. Azzedine Ounahi tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Thuram (France).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yahya Attiat-Allah with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Yahya Attiat-Allah (Morocco).

  18. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! France 2, Morocco 0. Randal Kolo Muani (France) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

525 comments

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:00

    Morocco - you have been amazing. Brave, courageous, and never giving up. An inspiration to many people in Africa and the Middle East. Love the sportsmanship between the two teams at the end as well.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      France have won three World Cups in twenty four years. England one World Cup in fifty six years

  • Comment posted by No, today at 20:59

    What a pleasure Morocco have been in this tournament.... Congratulations to them..... And not a back pass in sight!!!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 21:04

      twinprime replied:
      Well the back pass comment is patently false.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 20:59

    Good game ruined by the moronic Danny Murphy.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 21:03

      twinprime replied:
      He is poor as a commentator.

  • Comment posted by uncletuesday, today at 21:00

    Morocco the better team. But much like England, they couldn't take their chances against an uninspired but clinical France. It is Argentina's to lose imo.

    Side note; can someone out there PLEASE create a platform where we can watch a game of footy with the stadium noise but without the myopic, repetitive commentators regurgitating the same old platitudes? It's getting painful to listen to.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Anti football teams are in the third place play off. Fifa has won

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 21:05

    Your words are empty if you are on this thread to talk smack about Argentina or France. Argentina and France have both won the WC twice. One of them will win it for a third time very soon. As much as it hurts to see your team lose….. you have to respect the fact that these teams have a champion winning mentality.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 21:13

      U17526287 replied:
      I wouldn't have thought that 4 years ago, seeing as Sampaoli was dysfunctional. Thanks to Scaloni, we have hope and hopefully the mentality and the ability to beat France in the final.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 21:04

    Why is it significant that Morocco was the first Islamic country to get the semis?

    They didn’t report South Korea as the first historical Buddhist nation to get to the semis back in 2002?

    • Reply posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 21:10

      PepperamiofDarkness replied:
      Multicultural agenda.

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 20:58

    Unlucky tonight Morocco, deserved more. Congrats on getting this far though, fantastic achievement 👏👏

  • Comment posted by Blockpants, today at 21:00

    On another day, that scoreline might have been the other way around. Morocco did themselves proud and have picked up a lot of respect and admiration from many in this tournament.