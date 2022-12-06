Last updated on .From the section Football

Brazil great Pele's condition is improving in hospital, say doctors in Sao Paulo.

The 82-year-old was admitted last Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope".

It followed a report in Brazil that Pele was beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy.

The three-time World Cup winner has received regular treatment since having a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

"The patient continues to show progressive improvement in his general condition, in particular the respiratory infection," said a statement from his doctors.

"He remains in a standard room, with stable vital signs, conscious and with no new complications."

Brazil players paid tribute to Pele after their last-16 win over South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.