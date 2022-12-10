Last updated on .From the section World Cup

BBC Sport reader's France and England combined XI

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

It's bad enough just trying to pick one team.

Now imagine being a manager with the England AND France squads available to select a line-up from. Well, you did just that and the results are above.

There were some decisions to make. Was anyone brave - or daft - enough to leave out Kylian Mbappe? Who partners the France superstar? Then did you go for Jordan Pickford or Hugo Lloris in goal?

Before Saturday's mouth-watering quarter-final between the two sides, the results are in and England edge it with seven players selected to France's four.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe receives the most selections of any player, with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane close behind.

You can still have a go at choosing your combined XI and let us know your selections via #bbcfootball. Go!

My combined England-France XI Select your combined England-France XI before the two nations meet in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.



















Select formation Confirm team

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds