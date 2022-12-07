Last updated on .From the section World Cup

It's bad enough just trying to pick one team.

Now imagine being a manager with the England AND France squads available to select a line-up from. Well, here you go.

There are some big decisions to make. Is anyone brave - or daft - enough to leave out Kylian Mbappe? Who partners the France superstar? Then do you go for Jordan Pickford or Hugo Lloris in goal?

Before Saturday's mouth-watering quarter-final between the two sides, have a go at choosing your combined XI and let us know your selections via #bbcfootball. Go!

