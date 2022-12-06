Close menu

World Cup 2022: Morocco’s heroic win over Spain gets royal approval with call from the King

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Education City Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments28

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

In one of the most nerve-shredding scenarios World Cup football is capable of presenting a player with, the whole of Morocco needed their star man to deliver the telling blow to Spain.

After 120 minutes of knife-edge football and two successful penalties the pressure moment fell to Achraf Hakimi, the Spanish-born ex-Real Madrid right-back, who may well have lined up for the country of his birth had things panned out differently.

But the 24-year-old had opted for his heritage and now had the weight of responsibility for a nation on his young shoulders, knowing that scoring would take his side through to their first World Cup quarter-final.

The defender stepped up and nonchalantly delivered a dink down the middle of the goal to spark scenes of wild jubilation - before emotionally celebrating the 3-0 shootout victory with his mother in the stands.

Morocco become just the fourth African team - and the first Arab nation - to reach the last-eight stage after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010. None of these sides has ever gone further.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

After the match, Morocco manager Walid Regragui said: "It is a tremendous achievement and they were all patched up, they all showed tremendous determination.

"We knew we had tremendous support behind us and we drew from that the energy to give that performance tonight."

Such was their achievement, Regragui received a phonecall from the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, after the game.

"It's extraordinary for a Moroccan to receive that call," Regragui said. "He always encourages us and he gives us advice and he calls on us to give our all.

"His message is always the same, he is proud of the players and he is proud of us and as a result we want to go even further and do even better the next time."

Morocco fans 'love the country'

Hakimi's telling blow was outrageous, a cool 'Panenka' which left Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon on one knee as the ball sailed past him in slow motion.

But the Paris St-Germain full-back would not have had the opportunity to make himself a hero had goalkeeper Yaccine Bounou not saved two penalties and Pablo Sarabia hit the post, with Adbelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech converting to put their country 2-0 ahead.

Morocco had schooled Spain on spot-kicks and then the celebrations followed, players wildly running around the pitch, Chelsea's Ziyech lifted onto the shoulders of a team-mate.

Popular coach Regragui, appointed only in September, was thrown into the air by his beaming players.

"I think it is impossible you do that without these fans," said Regragui. "They are coming to the hotel, wanting tickets, a lot of fans came to Qatar to support the team, from America, from Europe and Morocco.

"They love the country and what I can tell them is we have done nothing. I need them for the quarter-finals but I am very proud of my fans and of my people."

'No-one believed, we believed'

Morocco fans
Celebrations took place in the Moroccan capital of Rabat

Morocco were big underdogs in this game and they knew it.

They stuck to their gameplan by sitting back with a resolute and compact defence which allowed only one Spain shot on target, though Luis Enrique's side tried to play the opposition into submission with over a thousand passes attempted.

Regragui's men were pushed on by their vociferous following, vastly outnumbering the Spanish with chanting, dancing and jeering for the entire 120 minutes.

The pocket of Spanish fans behind the goal will not only leave with their hearts broken, but with their eardrums ringing for the rest of the night.

Skipper Romain Saiss epitomised Morocco's spirit, playing on with a pulled hamstring. West Ham's Nayef Aguerd was immense before he hobbled off injured, while midfielder Sofyan Amrabat hassled and harried the entire game.

Regragui added: "[Spain are] one of the best teams in the world, if not the best. We couldn't play too high up the pitch because that was what they wanted us to do.

"We were patient and knew if we got there we had a chance with one of the best goalkeepers in the world. We fought for it."

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "You can't argue Morocco don't deserve it. The fight, the spirit, and then the guts during that penalty shootout.

"What a historic moment. You can see and feel how much it means to this nation. No-one would have thought they could get this far."

Joyous Morocco fan Azam, celebrating outside the stadium, told BBC Sport: "No-one believed, we believed. We believe we can win again as well.

"This team are heroes. We love them and they can get to the semi-finals, then the final, then they can lift the world cup. We were not scared of Spain. They have the ball, we have the win.

"The celebrations in Morocco will be as you have never seen. It will be incredible. Like the celebrations here."

And he was right. There were jubilant scenes in the capital of Rabat as they look forward to another shock on Saturday when they come up against 2016 European champions Portugal.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Max , today at 22:44

    Morocco...you ROCK O!!!!

  • Comment posted by donald, today at 22:44

    Hakimi —— could’ve easily played for Spain - country of his birth —— but decided to stick to where he originated from.

    Can’t say the same about many others who decide to play for countries like Belgium, Switzerland, Germany etc instead of where their roots come from.

    No wonder there’s never been an African semi finalist before.

    Fair play to Hakimi for playing for Monaco instead of Spain!

  • Comment posted by philt77, today at 22:43

    In addition to my earlier comments, continually jeering and whistling when the opposition have possession is really low stuff from fans. At what price victory?

  • Comment posted by christyjeb, today at 22:41

    Beautiful moments. This is what sport is all about.

  • Comment posted by TheToine, today at 22:40

    Teamwork.

  • Comment posted by Roger Milla, today at 22:38

    How nice for him to celebrate with his mother who raised him.

  • Comment posted by philt77, today at 22:38

    Fair play to Morocco and all that but playing for penalties from kick off makes awful watching for neutrals. Portugal will send them home.

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 22:35

    Park the bus works sometimes. There was no light coming through from that Morocco goal.

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 22:32

    Wonderful achievement by Morocco! The surprise package exception that proves the rule......however it won't alter my predicted semis.......Brazil v Argentina and England v Portugal.........My heart however is praying that CR7 doesn't get his mitts anywhere near the trophy!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:31

    This team showed that if you work as a team, trust each other and stick to the plan then amazing things are possible.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:29

    Regardless of how Morocco fare against Portugal, this is one team that is going to get a the full heroes treatment when thry arrive back home. The king's seal of approval is just the beginning.

    • Reply posted by christyjeb, today at 22:43

      christyjeb replied:
      You sound like Portugal are already through. South Korea played rubbish

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:28

    Imagine if Morocco won the World Cup. Riot police and probably the military would need to be deployed in every Country to control the tsunami of jubilation!

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 22:22

    Not bad from the Spanish player

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 22:20

    I see the rioting has started in Amsterdam already. What will happen when they lose?

  • Comment posted by SP, today at 22:20

    Morocco showing everyone that anything is possible when you put everything on the line. The blocks in defence was great to see along with the quick counters.

    The penalties were top draw and how cool was the last penalty….pressure?! What pressure?!

    Spanish Manager asked his players to practice a 1000 penalties, fact is you cannot create that situation and pressure!

    Well deserved Morocco!!

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 22:18

    So organised and disciplined.
    Reminding me of Greece.
    Could shock the world

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:16

    Very pleased for The Country of Morocco and its amazing fans. Yet another great surprise in this WC.

  • Comment posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 22:15

    Shame that it takes riot police in multiple European countries to contain the ‘jubilant’ fans.

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 22:12

    The absolutely savagery of scoring that sort of winning penalty against your country of birth 😂

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:11

    Don’t want to sound like a bitter England fan but winning a shootout changes so much. I’m delighted for Morocco of course, but can’t help think of Argentina 98, Portugal 2004 and 2006, Italy 2012 and 2021. We win just a couple of those and things could have been so different.

    Anyway forget the past up the Three Lions come on boys please make us proud

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:13

      in5wknaa replied:
      Throw in Germany 90 and 96 - our penalty record is the main reason we haven’t won anything since 66 that’s a fact

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022