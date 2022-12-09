Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Quarter-finals
Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00MontroseMontrose
Venue: Hampden Park

Queen's Park v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th December 2022

  • ElginElgin City14:00ClydeClyde
  • HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
  • Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00LinfieldLinfield
  • Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00MontroseMontrose
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00MortonGreenock Morton

Top Stories