Goncalo Ramos scored the 53rd hat-trick in World Cup finals' history as Portugal reached the last eight with a thumping 6-1 victory over Switzerland.

The Benfica forward hit the first treble of the tournament on his first international start after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal starting XI.

But can you name the last 10 players prior to Ramos to score at least three times in a game at a men's World Cup?

You have three minutes. Good luck.

Can you name the last 10 World Cup hat-tricks? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

