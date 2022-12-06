Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Daizen Maeda joined a unique group of players when he scored in Japan's defeat to Croatia on Monday in Qatar.

He was added to just a small clutch of Scottish-based players who have scored in a World Cup in recent years, but how many can you remember going back to France in 1998?

We've also added in two players who had just left Scottish clubs that summer, to give you a bit more of a challenge...