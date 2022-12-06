Michael O'Neill could be anounced as Northern Ireland manager as early as Wednesday

They say you should never go back. Yet, trying telling that to the Green and White Army.

They've got what they wanted. Less than 1,000 days since he departed Windsor Park, Michael O'Neill is set to return as Northern Ireland manager.

He will be doing well to get near his achievements from his first stint as boss but O'Neill will be looking to enhance his already legendary status over the coming years,

BBC Sport looks at five defining moments from O'Neill's first tenure as the prodigal son returns. Good times never seemed so good.

Northern Ireland 1-0 Russia - August 2013

O'Neill had to wait a while for his first win (10 games and 18 months), but when it arrived, boy, did it.

Fabio Capello's Russia arrived in Belfast as heavy favourites to take all three points in August 2013 but this was one of those special Northern Ireland performances that would soon become a trademark of O'Neill's tenure.

Jamie Ward had hit the post, but Martin Paterson wrote his name into NI folklore when he headed home a famous winner just before half-time.

Paterson had another ruled out for offside as O'Neill collected his first three points in some style.

Hungary 1-2 Northern Ireland - September 2014

Lafferty's 93rd-minute equaliser at home to Hungary was in with a shout here, but we're going to go way back to the start of Euro 2016 qualifying in September 2014 when Northern Ireland were 1-0 down in Budapest with nine minutes to play.

Northern Ireland had not won an away match in four years, and it looked like that run would continue when Tamas Priskin gave Hungary the lead despite numerous chances for O'Neill's men to break the deadlock.

Then, as the minutes ticked down, Lafferty went on a mazy run into the penalty area, found Niall McGinn in acres of space and the winger tapped home.

Better was to come in the 88th minute, when McGinn played the ball across goal for Lafferty to get the final touch and send the 1100-strong travelling support into raptures.

It was a victory that ultimately ignited Northern Ireland's journey to the Euros and instilled a belief that the squad could reach the Euros.

Northern Ireland 3-1 Greece - September 2015

This was the night Northern Ireland made history by qualifying for their first major tournament since 1986.

Knowing victory would secure qualification, Windsor Park was rocking and the Green and White Army were in fine voice.

That only escalated when Steven Davis poked home the opener before Josh Magennis' header made it two, and the striker ran to O'Neill on the touchline in celebration.

Captain Davis added a third and although Christos Aravidis pulled one back late on, there were unforgettable scenes as the full-time whistle blew with an outpouring of emotion both on the pitch and in the stands.

Thirty years of hurt were no more.

Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland - June 2016

No surprises with this one, is there?

France is meant to be lovely in summer time, yet the biblical rain and hail only added to the drama as Northern Ireland picked up their first win at a European Championships.

The Green and White Army had barely stopped since landing in France, and there was pure euphoria as Gareth McAuley arrowed a header home to give O'Neill's side the lead.

Hail forced players off the pitch for two minutes, then, in added time, Magennis ignored all shouts of wasting time in the corner which allowed McGinn to net a famous second in the 96th minute.

It was the moment of O'Neill's era, and one that will be remembered for a very, very long time. The Kings of Lyon were crowned.

Northern Ireland 0-0 Netherlands - November 2019

This is a bit of a weird one, mainly due to the feel around Windsor Park at full-time as O'Neill was oh-so-close to an iconic win in his last home game.

Things hadn't always been great since the Euros (namely that World Cup play-off heartbreak against Switzerland) and O'Neill had agreed a deal to join Stoke City a few days before the final two group games, although the initial plan was for the 53-year-old to stay as international manager until the end of play-offs before Covid-19 intervened.

The Netherlands arrived in Belfast with their star names, including Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, but Northern Ireland almost pulled off an almighty shock.

Davis, so often reliable for his country, fired a penalty over the bar and the game finished goalless. It's not often there was a feeling of deflation with a strong result against one of football's big hitters, but it showed how far Northern Ireland had come under O'Neill.

O'Neill and Davis walked off Windsor Park arm-in-arm as Windsor Park saluted their manager in a bittersweet moment - but now the Green and White Army are set to be reunited with their main man.