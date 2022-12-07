Michael O'Neill guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 during his first stint as manager

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he was not concerned about "protecting a legacy" when he agreed to return to the post nearly three years after leaving.

O'Neill has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal up until Euro 2028.

The 53-year-old led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 during his first stint but insists he is not worried about risking his reputation among fans.

"It wasn't that much in my thinking if I'm honest," said O'Neill.

"I'm not really concerned about protecting a legacy or anything like that. I'm more concerned about the job at hand."

O'Neill, who returns following Ian Baraclough's departure in October, was first appointed in late 2011 and led the team for over eight years before resigning in April 2020.

That spell included reaching the European Championship finals in France - Northern Ireland's first major tournament in 30 years - and he hopes to experience similar highs this time around.

"I'll give the job everything that I gave to it the first time around," added O'Neill, who was sacked by Stoke City in August.

"Hopefully we can have the same highs. We had a few lows as well, there's no doubt about that. You have to go through that process as a manager and as a team as well.

"I believe the most important thing is to do the job to the best of your ability. When I look back to 11 years ago when I came through the door, I'm a lot better manager and I'm more experienced s hopefully that shows in the job I'm going to do over the next five-and-a-half years."

'We want to get everyone on board'

O'Neill added that he had "an itch to scratch" when it came to club football after eight years with Northern Ireland and his full focus is now with the national side.

He returns with the team at a low ebb after a difficult period under Baraclough, winning just four of 28 competitive games under the Englishman.

However, O'Neill says he is yet to fully delve into the games during Baraclough's tenure, insisting that the most important thing for him is getting everyone on board.

O'Neill also joked that he has told 37-year-old captain Steven Davis he "wasn't allowed to retire" and influential Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is "fully focused" on prolonging his international career.

"We're not blessed with a huge amount of numbers in terms of players. Liam [Boyce] is one that has an injury at this moment in time.

"They are individual conversations I will have. The younger players are the ones I'll have to get to know. I've watched their development and growth.

"But the big thing for me is getting everyone on board and that includes players who have either not been involved recently or players who have made themselves unavailable."