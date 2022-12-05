Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey are missing the likes of Ben Acey, who left Guernsey FC last season to join Bristol City

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says staying in the Isthmian League is his ambition for this season.

They dropped into the automatic relegation places in Isthmian League South Central after Saturday's record-equalling 8-0 loss at Basingstoke Town.

Guernsey have been in the eighth tier of English football since 2013.

"For us we've got to try and stay in this league, which is going to be a tough ask, but we'll give it a good go," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

This season Vance has been hit by a raft of attacking injuries with the likes of record goalscorer Ross Allen, influential midfielder Charlton Gauvain and forward Will Fazackerley all out.

Guernsey do not pay their players and rely on talent on the island rather than bringing in players to supplement the local squad.

But it means when talented local players move to a higher level, such as Alex Scott, Ben Acey and Tim Ap Sion - who have all joined Bristol City - the hole left behind can be difficult to fill.

"Three players have now left us in 18 months to play professional football, which is brilliant, and any normal club in the UK would replace them with more aspiring players that are close to the level that they're playing in," added Vance.

"But of course with us you're replacing three players of professional standard with local level players, which is very, very different."