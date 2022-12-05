Close menu

World Cup 2022: Fixture schedule and where to watch on TV

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

BBC Sport provides you with all the fixture and TV information available for the Fifa World Cup.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

Fixtures and TV schedule for the remaining Fifa World Cup 2022 games

Last 16

Tuesday 6 December

(All times are GMT)

Game 55: Morocco v Spain, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00) - ITV

Game 56: Portugal v Switzerland, Lusail Iconic Stadium (19:00) - ITV

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

Game 58: Croatia v Brazil, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Game 57: Netherlands v Argentina, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Saturday 10 December

Game 60: Winners of game 55 v winners of game 56, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)

Game 59: England v France, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00) -ITV

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December

Game 61: Winners of game 57 v winners of game 58, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Wednesday 14 December

Game 62: Winners of game 59 v winners of game 60, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17 December

Game 63: Losers of game 61 v losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00) - BBC One

Final

Sunday 18 December

Game 64: Winners of game 61 v winners of game 62, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (15:00) - BBC One

*Match and TV schedule subject to change. Times in GMT

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport