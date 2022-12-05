Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Senior figures at Rangers took questions from fans at the club's AGM at the Armadillo in Glasgow

Rangers have announced plans at their annual general meeting to restructure Ibrox Stadium to improve provision for supporters who use wheelchairs.

The proposals to provide 162 additional spaces, improved access and disabled toilet facilities is reliant on the club being able to raise the finance.

Some 1,073 season ticket holders would be displaced but cantilever extensions would mean a net gain of 727 seats.

The club made an operating profit of £5.9m in the year to June 2022.

Shareholders gathered at the Armadillo in Glasgow to hear chairman Douglas Park, his fellow directors and manager Michael Beale discuss topics ranging from the club's accounts, its recruitment policy, injury list and ambitions.

By creating more suitable spaces for wheelchairs users, fans at the rear of the front sections of the Broomloan, Copland and Sandy Jardine stands would lose their seats, but extending the upper sections of the stands behind the goals, by bringing them forward, would result in additional seating and season ticket revenue.

The club's finance director, Kenny Barclay, pointed to a three-fold increase in revenue in the past financial year compared to Rangers' first on their return to the top tier in 2017. That revenue of £87m produced an operating profit of £5.9m, the club's first in five years.

Relating to player sales, principally that of Nathan Patterson to Everton for £11.5m, Barclay stated that it was the first in 10 years "where we've able to deliver a material impact to our total income from our player trading revenue".

Further, in what he described as a "massive step forward in terms of our financial performance", he said auditors were satisfied for the first time in 10 years that Rangers could access the finance it requires to meet day-to-day bills.

More to follow.