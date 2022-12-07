Close menu

World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport in Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments153

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with same dream of lifting the trophy on 18 December.

After a tournament of shocks in the group stage, we are now progressing to the real business end, and the quarter-finals are stacked with talent.

Six of the teams left in are former champions or finalists - and they have won the competition 10 times between them.

There's a surprise package too, with Morocco now aiming to become the first semi-finalists from Africa having reached their first quarter-final.

BBC Sport looks as some of the themes brewing as players aim to underpin their greatness and go down in footballing folklore.

A heavy-hitting last eight

World Cup quarter-final line-up: Croatia v Brazil, Netherlands v Argentina, Morocco v Portugal and England v France

Friday: Croatia v Brazil (15:00 GMT), Netherlands v Argentina (19:00).

Saturday: Morocco v Portugal (15:00), England v France (19:00).

Shock group-stage exits for the likes of Germany and Belgium - and Spain's elimination in the last 16 - means they have missed out on being part of a quarter-final line-up for the ages.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo provide the headline names, but big guns such as Neymar, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric are still standing.

The four ties are so closely matched you just can't call them. It is going to be epic.

An Anglo-French battle

England and France - the reigning champions - meet at a major tournament for the first time in 10 years, and for the first time ever in the knockout stages.

The teams drew 1-1 in the group stage of Euro 2012, but you have to go back to 1982 for their last meeting at a World Cup.

Bryan Robson scored twice in a 3-1 England victory over a side captained by France great Michel Platini.

The Three Lions didn't go on to become world champions in Spain that year, but the only time they did - back in 1966 - one of the teams they beat on their way to glory was, you've guessed it, France. Not a bad omen.

However, now they have the daunting prospect of facing in-form striking sensation Mbappe, who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and plays alongside his country's all-time top goalscorer in Olivier Giroud.

"Saturday will be really difficult," said England captain Kane. "France are a great team, reigning world champions, so we know it is going to be a really tough evening.

"I think if you are going to win the World Cup, you have to play the best sides in the world, and France are certainly up there."

A Messi v Ronaldo final?

Sunday, 18 December. A showdown at Doha's Lusail Stadium. The two greatest players of their generation going head to head - their last shot at World Cup glory. It's on!

Argentina's Messi and Portugal's Ronaldo have pushed each other to rewrite the record books for years. At this tournament alone, Messi scored on his 1,000th career appearance in the last-16 win over Australia, while Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups.

Both have won their continental titles - Messi claimed the Copa America last year and Ronaldo the European Championship in 2016 - but the biggest prize in football remains elusive.

With 35-year-old Messi hinting this may well be his last World Cup and Ronaldo turning 41 by the time the next tournament comes around, this is surely their final hope of lifting the famous gold trophy.

However, Ronaldo had to settle for a bit-part role in Portugal's last-16 tie - relegated to the substitutes' bench as his 21-year-old replacement, Goncalo Ramos, smashed in a hat-trick against Switzerland.

A final involving the two superstars would leave neutrals salivating. Will the 'GOAT' debate finally be settled?

South American skirmish?

World Cup 2022: Meet the Neymar lookalike

Before that, a mouth-watering semi-final could be on the cards.

Should both progress past Croatia and the Netherlands respectively, a heavyweight South American battle will ensue between Brazil and Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

Five-time champions and tournament favourites Brazil showcased their credentials by coasting past South Korea, while Argentina needed the brilliance of their skipper Messi to edge them past Australia.

The teams have met four times at the World Cup, though not since 1990, when Claudio Caniggia's late winner took Argentina through to the quarter-finals.

Hopes of wrestling the trophy away from Europe lie heavily with these two sides, with Brazil the last non-European team to win the competition back in 2002.

Star man Neymar recovered from an injury picked up in their opening game to score in the last-16 victory over South Korea and now needs just one more goal to match the great Pele's 77 strikes for the Selecao.

But Luka Modric's Croatia and Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands will have a big say on whether that huge spectacle comes to fruition or not.

Bergkamp's brilliance

Talking of the Netherlands, Louis van Gaal's side and Argentina are familiar foes in this tournament, set to meet for the sixth time for a place in the semi-finals.

It's a repeat of the 1978 final, which the South American side won, and their most recent meeting was in the last four eight years ago, with Argentina victorious on penalties.

But one of the most famous moments - not only in this fixture but in World Cup history - came in 1998 when Dennis Bergkamp scored a sensational last-minute goal to take the Netherlands through to the semi-finals.

"Dennis Bergkamp, Dennis Bergkamp, Dennis Bergkamp," screamed the Dutch commentator as the Arsenal man expertly controlled Frank de Boer's raking pass, before turning inside Roberto Ayala and flicking a finish into the net.

Cody Gakpo to do something similar this time...?

Magnificent Morocco

Achraf Hakimi's winning penalty in the shootout victory over Spain was majestic, dinked down the middle of the goal to spark wild celebrations at Education City.

Their progression to the quarter-finals of the World Cup was given a royal seal of approval too, as boss Walid Regragui received a phonecall from Morocco's King Mohammed VI after the game.

Well organised and difficult to beat, Morocco are bang in form - they are yet to lose at this World Cup and have conceded only one goal in their past seven games.

Morocco are just the fourth African nation to reach the last eight and are looking to become the first side from the continent to make it through to the semi-finals.

However, another stern test against European opposition awaits - and Portugal are aiming to make history of their own by reaching a first final.

Watch: Morocco fans celebrate historic World Cup win
BBC Sport app banner

l

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

153 comments

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 13:43

    Fancy Holland to surprise a few teams. Dull but organised and effective. Feels like the world cup has warmed up a bit after seeing Brazil and Portugal turn on the style.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 14:18

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      How are they dull?

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 13:24

    Ronaldo wont star. He'll spectate from the bench. And pretend to celebrate when his team scores.

    • Reply posted by Norm77, today at 13:42

      Norm77 replied:
      or leave the stadium in a strop before the game ends and sets up a tv interview slagging off how crap the Portugal FA are

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 13:28

    So far the player of the tournament is Morocco’s Canadian goalie

    • Reply posted by Trencin Reds, today at 13:46

      Trencin Reds replied:
      Yep, and their Spanish and Belgian Moroccan players......half the squad. Although TBH Ireland and Jack Charlton employed similar tactics.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 13:23

    The usual drivel from the BBC about Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe etc...

    YAWN

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 14:28

      NGOK replied:
      I want to hear about Eric Dier.

  • Comment posted by distancingfordummies, today at 14:26

    Got to laugh. I didnt bother watching the Portugal game as personally i sensed the Ronaldo factor was weighing them down and they were just unwatchable.
    Very brave decision by the manager. It will make them feel they can beat anyone, and they have some truly magical players.

    Argentina seem to be looming large though, the best fans, resolute and there is a steel about them....oh, and Messi.

  • Comment posted by Alaa Ghani, today at 14:10

    Six of the teams left in are former champions or finalists

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 14:12

      gadgyarab replied:
      Well read, unlike some...

  • Comment posted by wu ming, today at 13:47

    Very open tournament, any of the sides left are capable of beating any of the others on their day.

    I'm rooting for England but whoever wins this world cup is honestly gonna deserve it.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 14:22

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      I'm rooting for whoever is playing England

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 13:28

    If England beat France I have this mad idea we'd meet Morroco in the SF and then beat Brazil in the Final.....

    France is going to be the toughest test and it's not a gimme by any stretch. But it's nice to be optimistic.

    • Reply posted by markthelegendkid, today at 13:47

      markthelegendkid replied:
      LOL you think Morocco will beat Portugal? 😳

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 14:02

    England are the outside minnows, worth a bet if you have money to lose

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 14:07

      NGOK replied:
      I told my kids we'd be off to Disney land when the USA got to the final at 50/1.

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 13:50

    The ITV curse is not good, but we're 2 wins in 2 v the French at world cups. I think England are the big unknown quantity - could click and be great or could.....

  • Comment posted by Trencin Reds, today at 13:43

    Ronaldo still in the main picture, despite all those negative BBC articles........hmmm

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 14:08

      gadgyarab replied:
      They weren't negative articles, they reported the facts....

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 14:17

    I personally predicted a Brazil v France final weeks ago and nothing has changed my mind from what I’ve seen so far. Good luck to all the nations left though from an Italian whose side didn’t qualify sadly 😳

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 14:23

      NGOK replied:
      How can a team win the Euro's at a stroll one year and fail to qualify for the tournament the next! I'm sure Italy would still have been in if they had qualified. Mind, hope something changes your mind at around 9pm on Saturday!

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 14:01

    England have done what was expected of them, but I reckon France will give them a real footballing lesson. Their pace will undo England. I expect to see Koman from the start and Griezman will drop deep to have a lot of the ball. Mbappe will score at least one, and France to win by 2. Then English media and pundits will slam England, even though it would be a huge shock if they win.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 14:07

      NGOK replied:
      Has your crystal ball worked before!

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 13:48

    Why the hell would the Saudi's pay £150 million a year for Ronaldo. What re they planning to do to/with him?

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 13:51

      Campachoochoo replied:
      They love their horses don't they? Godolphin stables and all that...perhaps they'll put him out to stud with the many concubines and wives to create a Saudi super race of footballers?

  • Comment posted by maanga, today at 13:46

    looking forward to the 4 headline acts to be dumped out of the world cup.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 13:26

    i will be surprised if it's anything other than a Brazil v France or Portugal final

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:21

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Just me who thinks Croatia might knock out Brazil?

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 14:36

    I predict with 20 minutes to go Sterling will parachute into the stadium in full kit and score a hat trick. 5-4 England.

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 14:26

    It's easy to beat up rubbish teams, you shouldn't be basing your opinions on those results.

    This round is where the competition begins.

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 14:13

    England get way too confident.

    They said Germany have fallen from the elite just because Spain went through on goal difference against them.

    They said Spain play boring football.

    They laughed when Belgium got knocked out.

    The whole world is with France. Allez les Blus!

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 14:15

      NGOK replied:
      Whole world? What about around 50% of England Spoonbill?

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 13:58

    Please, please. pleezzzzz, don't let that horrible (and factually incorrect, cause Scotland is the home of modern football) song be No1 for Xmas, So anybody but the overhyped cloggers.

    • Reply posted by PeteyS92, today at 14:07

      PeteyS92 replied:
      You're aware it's a song about England being shit at football right?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022