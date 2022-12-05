Glen Kamara has been a more peripheral figure in the Rangers midfield so far this season

Mixu Paatelainen believes Glen Kamara will want to leave Rangers in January or next summer if he cannot be guaranteed playing time under Michael Beale. Paatelainen handed the midfielder his first international cap and thinks Kamara's transfer value has dwindled because of his lack of game time. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic and Croatia defender Josip Juranovic says he consoled his Celtic team-mate Daizen Maeda after Croatia reached the World Cup quarter-finals at Japan's expense via a penalty shoot-out. "Daizen is my friend and I congratulated him because he scored a goal in the World Cup and that is every player's dream," says Juranovic. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers will announce at their annual general meeting radical plans to improve facilities for disabled supporters at Ibrox. Up to 150 spaces will be created for fans in wheelchairs. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Lee Johnson's priority in the January transfer window will be to trim his first-team squad at Hibernian, which stands at about 28 players. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hearts and Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin admits "I just tried my luck", referring to his successful approach to Lionel Messi for his Argentina jersey after his country had lost 2-1 to the South Americans in the last 16 of the World Cup. The match was Messi's 1000th as a professional. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon insists his Canada team-mate Alistair Johnston has "all the attributes" required to be a success when he makes the move to Celtic. (The Sun) external-link

Celtic's next two signings could be Egypt midfielder Mohamed Magdy and South Korea striker Cho Gue-Sung. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Bojan Miovski, Aberdeen's North Macedonia striker, says he would rather see his team finish in the top three in the Scottish Premiership, qualify for European competition and win a cup than have the accolade of top goalscorer in Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland's chances of being at the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico will be boosted by FIFA's decision to boost the number of teams in the finals by 50%, with 48 teams rather than the current 32 taking part. UEFA nations will provide three of those additional places. (The Sun) external-link

Alex Cochrane could miss Hearts' matches against Kilmarnock and Dundee United if the Spanish FA inform the Scottish FA of Cochrane's red card in the abandoned "friendly" Hearts played against UD Almeria in Malaga. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts could struggle to keep hold of their 24-year-old Australia centre-half Kye Rowles in the January transfer window, admits Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson, though the player is contracted to Tynecastle until 2026. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link