Dagenham & Redbridge P-P Eastleigh: National League match off because of frozen pitch
Tuesday's National League match between Dagenham & Redbridge and Eastleigh has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The referee took the decision after arriving at the Chigwell Construction Stadium ahead of the scheduled 19:45 GMT kick-off.
The game was called off around an hour and half before kick-off because of the condition of the playing surface and expected cold weather in the evening.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course.