Dagenham & Redbridge are seventh in the National League, three places and three points above Eastleigh

Tuesday's National League match between Dagenham & Redbridge and Eastleigh has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The referee took the decision after arriving at the Chigwell Construction Stadium ahead of the scheduled 19:45 GMT kick-off.

The game was called off around an hour and half before kick-off because of the condition of the playing surface and expected cold weather in the evening.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.