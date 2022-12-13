Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County19:45GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Gateshead

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 2Brindley
  • 23Chicksen
  • 14Francis
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 8Austin
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 10De Castro
  • 16Bajrami
  • 19Scott
  • 24Bostock

Gateshead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Langley
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 42Conteh
  • 3Pye
  • 14Forbes
  • 5Richardson
  • 8Bailey
  • 19Harris
  • 11Campbell
  • 9Elliott

Substitutes

  • 10Olley
  • 12Ward
  • 29Carty
  • 31Montgomery
  • 32Magnay
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

Tuesday 13th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County22156157213651
2Wrexham22155255193650
3Chesterfield21134443251843
4Woking22124637221540
5Barnet2111374038236
6Southend2297630201034
7Solihull Moors2196635241133
8Boreham Wood218762521431
9Eastleigh2394102629-331
10Halifax229492127-631
11Bromley218673129230
12Wealdstone228682633-730
13Dag & Red208573436-229
14Altrincham237883342-929
15York237792624228
16Maidenhead United2384112531-628
17Aldershot2182113033-326
18Dorking2375113952-1326
19Yeovil2241171721-423
20Maidstone United2356122850-2221
21Oldham2155112233-1120
22Torquay2346132746-1918
23Gateshead2138102536-1117
24Scunthorpe2337132747-2016
