Barnet's and Dagenham and Redbridge's National League fixtures on Tuesday have been postponed because of frozen pitches.

Barnet were hosting Yeovil, while Dagenham were meant to face Eastleigh.

The south east of England has been hit by snow, including a covering on the field at both grounds.

Pitch inspections by a referee took place on Monday, with both surfaces being deemed to be unplayable.

It is the second successive postponement for Barnet after Saturday's trip to FC Halifax Town was called off due to the freezing weather.

New dates for the matches have yet to be announced, but all tickets will remain valid for the re-arranged fixtures.