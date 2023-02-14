Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Nna Noukeu
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 3Ralph
  • 8Husin
  • 6Kensdale
  • 5Hobson
  • 7Bridge
  • 11Powell
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Miley
  • 39Cardwell

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 10Mooney
  • 18Fonguck
  • 24Demetriou
  • 36Sandat

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 27Senior
  • 2Golden
  • 16Keane
  • 6Stott
  • 5Debrah
  • 3Senior
  • 20Gilmour
  • 21Alli
  • 28Wright
  • 9Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 14Hunter
  • 17Harker
  • 22Arthur
  • 26White
  • 29O'Rourke
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County31228176284874
2Wrexham29225275255071
3Woking30176753302357
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield28164852361652
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood28111073427743
8Dag & Red29126114447-342
9Bromley29101184237541
10Eastleigh29125123636041
11Wealdstone29118103541-641
12Solihull Moors30116134544139
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

