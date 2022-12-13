Dorking Wanderers v Maidstone United

DorkingDorking Wanderers19:45Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Dorking
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Philpott
- 4El-Abd
- 11McShane
- 6McManus
- 35Procter
- 20Gallagher
- 7Muitt
- 16Wheeler
- 24Ottaway
- 9Seager
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 12Kennedy
- 15Mekki
- 29Egan
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Barden
- 5Fowler
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 8Corne
- 24Lyons-Foster
- 20Greenidge
- 3Galvin
- 15Booty
- 21Deacon
- 32Lawson
- 10Barham
Substitutes
- 4Ellul
- 14Odusanya
- 16Fawole
- 19Ghandour
- 30Mersin
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons