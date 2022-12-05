Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Bento told South Korea's players he was leaving his post as their manager following their defeat by Brazil

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says he is leaving his role following his team's elimination from the 2022 World Cup in the last 16.

Bento's side were knocked out of the tournament after a 4-1 defeat by Brazil.

The 53-year-old from Portugal was appointed as South Korea boss in August 2018.

"We just have to think about the future and it will not be with the national team of South Korea," said Bento.

"I have just announced to the players and to the president of the South Korean federation and this was a decision I had already taken since September that was set in stone.

"Today I have confirmed it and I have to thank them for everything they have done.

"They have given their very best and I have been very pleased and proud to have been their manager."

Bento's side beat his native Portugal 2-1 in their final group game to finish second in Group H and progress to the last 16.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds