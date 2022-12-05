Close menu

World Cup 2022: Brazil put down the biggest marker at Qatar tournament

By Phil McNultyChief football writer in Doha

comments165

Brazil coach Tite did not produce the night's smoothest dance moves but the sight of the sober-suited elder statesman gyrating with his players on the touchline epitomised this football carnival.

Tite cut an incongruous figure among his players but he simply could not resist joining a communal samba as Brazil put down the biggest marker at this World Cup with a dazzling victory against South Korea that sets up a quarter-final with Croatia on Friday.

And what a moment it was that inspired Tite, 61, to let it all hang out, as Brazil produced the tournament's best football in a 4-1 win that had their status as World Cup favourites stamped right through it.

Richarlison had just made his second entry into the showreel for the greatest goals scored in Qatar, delivering Brazil's third after only 29 minutes of a first half that will live long in the memory.

It was a marvel of pin-point passing around the edge of the area.

The Tottenham striker juggled the ball on his head three times and once with his foot, then laid it off to Marquinhos.

He delivered to Thiago Silva and his first-time pass slotted in Richarlison on the run to give the move the finish it deserved past South Korea keeper Kim Seung-gyu.

If Richarlison's acrobatic bicycle kick against Serbia was magical, this may just have surpassed it with a glorious mixture of individual brilliance and passing perfection.

It was, like pretty much all of Brazil's first-half football, poetry in motion. It said: "We are here. Can you stop us?"

All this and the return of Neymar, too.

Brazil could not be in better shape going into the last eight despite the loss of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles to injury.

Neymar was the headline act as he made his comeback after an ankle problem but he had to share top billing here with his attacking team-mates Richarlison and Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius showed his class when putting Brazil ahead after only seven minutes, and then Neymar got in the act from the spot, although his 'Riverdance' footwork on his stuttering approach embellished the penalty unnecessarily. It leaves him one behind Pele's all-time record of 77 goals for his country.

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta volleyed a sumptuous fourth from Vinicius' cross before half-time, allowing Brazil from then on to preserve energy for Croatia.

Brazil have been easing their way into this World Cup, even losing to Cameroon in the group stage, but the first 45 minutes was an outstanding side on full power, sending a message to their rivals about what they would have to equal - at least - to win the trophy.

This was not simply a performance - it was an outpouring of Brazil joy. Football such as this is their national emblem.

It even allowed Brazil to give their outstanding goalkeeper Alisson 10 minutes off as Tite sent on third-choice Weverton to get in on the action. It meant Brazil became the first team to use all 26 players at this World Cup.

And it even allowed for dad dancing from their veteran coach, although the pre-rehearsed dance moves following goals went on so long that many observers questioned whether they amounted to a show of disrespect for their opponents.

The opposite view is that Brazil played with such freedom of expression, in the very finest traditions of their country, that their elation was purely natural.

Whether it was the corner flag or Tite, Brazil's players were so locked into their own elation they were happy to take anything as a dance partner.

Neymar's presence galvanised their early work, team-mates looking for the returning superstar. He got 81 minutes in the tank before he was replaced by Rodrygo.

Brazil players hold a banner in tribute to Pele
Pele scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil

In scoring from the spot, Neymar became only the third Brazilian to score in at least three World Cups - 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Pele scored in four, in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970, and Ronaldo in three - 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Just to add to the impression that Brazil possess the strongest all-round squad in Qatar, Allison demonstrated why he is one of the world's elite goalkeepers with a succession of fine saves as they eased off in the second half.

It is a daunting prospect for Croatia and anyone else they may meet out here. Brazil have the attacking firepower to beat anyone and if you do manage to get through at the other end, Liverpool's outstanding goalkeeper presents a formidable barrier.

Tite's team look the complete package.

Brazil are into their eighth successive World Cup quarter-final and dedicated this performance to Pele, who is in hospital, as they paraded a giant banner at the final whistle bearing the 82-year-old's name.

Pele will have appreciated the gesture and he would have undoubtedly nodded in approval at Brazil's performance, the biggest statement by any country so far at this World Cup.

Comments

Join the conversation

167 comments

  • Comment posted by ILL-EAGLE, at 22:59 5 Dec

    'Brazil's dominant performance against Croatia' Good start lads.

    • Reply posted by cloggysaint, at 23:03 5 Dec

      cloggysaint replied:
      Beat me to it!

  • Comment posted by Grimly, at 23:21 5 Dec

    According to the BBC headline, Brazil thrashed Croatia in the last 16, ... , amazing because at the same time they were dismantling South Korea, ... , what a team, ..

  • Comment posted by Vince, at 23:29 5 Dec

    But they were playing South Korea.

    • Reply posted by JM, at 23:42 5 Dec

      JM replied:
      England were playing Senegal....

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, at 23:07 5 Dec

    You get yellow card for taking your shirt off, but can waste 2 minutes doing a dance?

    • Reply posted by Inkey, at 23:10 5 Dec

      Inkey replied:
      If Uruguay do it, there is uproar.

  • Comment posted by Kashuken, at 22:57 5 Dec

    It's a bit of dancing who really cares about that? i'd prefer less diving and having a go at the ref and for VAR to actually be used as it should be by competent officials

  • Comment posted by Paddyfan, at 23:43 5 Dec

    Someone needs a better copy editor. The headline talks about Brazil beating Croatia.

    • Reply posted by dlions, at 23:45 5 Dec

      dlions replied:
      Pathetic innit...

  • Comment posted by ivib, at 23:44 5 Dec

    The link reads "Brazil dominant performance against Croatia in the last 16". Sometimes I wonder why I pay TV licence to this bunch of muppets!

    • Reply posted by Blunders, at 23:48 5 Dec

      Blunders replied:
      I saw that too.

  • Comment posted by You, at 23:05 5 Dec

    Not impressed with the hype of this performance at all.

    South Korea just imploded because of a school boy Goalkeeper mistake and a penalty award that was scandalous.

    They never recovered.

    Brazil won't beat England in the final.

    • Reply posted by Yoda, at 23:07 5 Dec

      Yoda replied:
      Steady on.. England in the final?

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, at 23:02 5 Dec

    The best team in the world. Stained by diving and needless unnecessary dancing after each goal, disrespecting opponents. They're a joy to watch playing football. Be the best in the world with respect and dignity. Management and senior playing staff should nip this in the bud.

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, at 22:58 5 Dec

    Probably wouldn't have changed the result but the game was ruined for me by another soft penalty.

    • Reply posted by Oingo Boingo, at 23:13 5 Dec

      Oingo Boingo replied:
      All of a sudden, VAR wasn't available either...

  • Comment posted by Journeyman, at 23:41 5 Dec

    scallietears
    23:25
    They needed a shake up after the Germany destruction last World Cup and now playing real football again, different level to France and Argentina, let alone crap sides like England, South Korea, Australia and USA

    ---

    Since the German destruction you refer to took place in 2014 and not the last World Cup as you claim I am not too sure how reliable the rest of your post is.

    • Reply posted by youcantbeserious, at 23:56 5 Dec

      youcantbeserious replied:
      He needs to take a journey man.

  • Comment posted by I_Fear_4_England, at 23:40 5 Dec

    Why do people always lose their minds when Brazil play. Don’t get me wrong, I love see all the flair, flicks and tricks as much as the next man, but they were playing a very poor South Korean side. Casemiro’s pass for one of the goals was a pass we see every week by numerous players in the Prem, but because he’s wearing a Brazil shirt it’s suddenly the best pass ever. Tougher opposition awaits.

    • Reply posted by gudwin, at 23:49 5 Dec

      gudwin replied:
      It's the BBC, the only thing they like to drool about more than Liverpool is Brazil.

  • Comment posted by Steir Karmer and his 7 acres, at 23:03 5 Dec

    Enjoyed the game a lot but the 5 minutes injury time in the first half should've been called 'samba time' because most of it was down to the Brazilian players dancing after every goal. Some good moves there too by the way.

  • Comment posted by Dad, at 23:02 5 Dec

    Damn you brazil just when i stopped watching world cup football .....you drag me back in.

    • Reply posted by Yoda, at 23:04 5 Dec

      Yoda replied:
      Was it watching England that pulled you out?

  • Comment posted by Lorenzo76 , at 23:42 5 Dec

    Terrible article headline . It is clear to everyone (or at least anyone who has watched previous wc) that this tournament lacks genuine quality , the BBC are desperately trying to turn soil into gold.

    • Reply posted by Whitehart, at 23:55 5 Dec

      Whitehart replied:
      I guess it's not going to suit you.

  • Comment posted by penguin 1, at 23:08 5 Dec

    No they really didn't, don't get me wrong it was a good performance, but south Korea were so open it was suicidal defending. No other team will defend like that

  • Comment posted by GloryHunterLiverpoolFan, at 22:53 5 Dec

    France Brazil final

    • Reply posted by The Cleaner, at 22:58 5 Dec

      The Cleaner replied:
      France have to get past England, neither team has played anyone decent yet, so as far as I am concerned it’s all up in the air.
      Besides, the Netherlands are still in the same side of the draw as Brazil and Brazil haven’t beat anyone decent yet either…

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 00:02

    I saw no beer bellies,man breasts and garish tattoos among the Brazilian supporters. They’ve got so much to learn.

    • Reply posted by Lorenzo76 , today at 00:04

      Lorenzo76 replied:
      I've been to Brazil on a number of occasions, you get all of that and more

  • Comment posted by marble, at 23:55 5 Dec

    McNulty must love stirring the pot with his articles. I bet he just sits back reading the threads as they roll in spewing piss and vinegar.

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, at 23:26 5 Dec

    Neymar always scores and plays good against lower opposition. He goes missing in games where the defenders can tackle or look at the ball not the player defending.

