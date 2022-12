Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Brazil cruised into the World Cup quarter-finals with a dominant 4-1 victory over South Korea, however it was not the returning Neymar who was the star performer in your eyes.

Vinicius Junior was named player of the match by BBC Sport readers after the forward received an average rating of 7.59.

The next highest-rated player was goalkeeper Alisson with 7.14 who made a string of impressive saves, with striker Richarlison third and fellow forward Neymar fourth.

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min was South Korea's highest-rated player with an average of 6.78.

Player of the match Vinícius Júnior Vinícius Júnior with an average of 7.59 Brazil Brazil Brazil

South Korea South Korea South Korea Brazil Avg Squad number 20 Player name Vinícius Júnior Average rating 7.59 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.14 Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 7.07 Squad number 10 Player name Neymar Average rating 6.96 Squad number 3 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.90 Squad number 11 Player name Raphinha Average rating 6.82 Squad number 5 Player name Casemiro Average rating 6.81 Squad number 7 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 6.72 Squad number 4 Player name Marquinhos Average rating 6.50 Squad number 26 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 6.40 Squad number 13 Player name Dani Alves Average rating 6.29 Squad number 14 Player name Éder Militão Average rating 6.26 Squad number 12 Player name Weverton Average rating 6.17 Squad number 2 Player name Danilo Average rating 6.17 Squad number 21 Player name Rodrygo Average rating 6.02 Squad number 24 Player name Bremer Average rating 5.95 South Korea Avg Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-min Average rating 6.78 Squad number 8 Player name Paik Seung-ho Average rating 6.47 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 6.46 Squad number 16 Player name Hwang Ui-jo Average rating 6.28 Squad number 18 Player name Lee Kang-in Average rating 6.19 Squad number 9 Player name Cho Gue-sung Average rating 6.09 Squad number 13 Player name Son Jun-ho Average rating 6.07 Squad number 14 Player name Hong Chul Average rating 5.90 Squad number 6 Player name Hwang In-beom Average rating 5.86 Squad number 5 Player name Jung Woo-young Average rating 5.79 Squad number 4 Player name Kim Min-jae Average rating 5.73 Squad number 10 Player name Lee Jae-sung Average rating 5.71 Squad number 1 Player name Kim Seung-gyu Average rating 5.69 Squad number 3 Player name Kim Jin-su Average rating 5.69 Squad number 19 Player name Kim Young-gwon Average rating 5.66 Squad number 15 Player name Kim Moon-hwan Average rating 5.61

