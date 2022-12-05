League One side Charlton Athletic have sacked manager Ben Garner after less than six months in charge.

The 42-year-old only joined the club from Swindon in June, signing a three-year-deal at The Valley.

However Charlton have taken only two points from their past five League One matches to slip to 17th, just seven points above the relegation zone.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard said the search for Garner's successor was under way, with a caretaker to be appointed.

"In his time at Charlton, the club have achieved some standout results, including big wins against some of the better teams in this league," Sandgaard said of Garner.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to sustain a consistency of results and our league position and recent form have left us in a situation where we had to act to give ourselves the best opportunity to get the most from this season as well as building a positive and winning environment for future years.

