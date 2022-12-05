Last updated on .From the section World Cup

England came through their first knockout-stage test with a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16.

Now manager Gareth Southgate has to choose a side to take on defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka came in for Marcus Rashford on Sunday and was on the scoresheet along with Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane.

If you were Southgate, would you pick the same starting XI that got the job done against Senegal?

Or maybe you think the Three Lions need a slight change in formation to deal with Kylian Mbappe and the rest of Didier Deschamps' side

With Raheem Sterling having returned to the UK after his home was burgled, he is still available for you to select but it is not yet confirmed if or when the Chelsea winger will return to Qatar.

Choose your England XI below and share with your friends on #bbcfootball. We will reveal your final XI on Saturday morning.