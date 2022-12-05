Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Uruguay players remonstrated with the referee and assistant referee after they were knocked out of the World Cup

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay's football association and four players over their conduct at the end of their final World Cup group game against Ghana.

Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 but went out on goals scored, finishing third behind South Korea in Group H.

Uruguay's players reacted furiously at full-time, confronting the referee and appearing to manhandle an assistant after they failed to award a penalty after a coming together between Darwin Nunez and Alidu Seidu.

Jose Maria Gimenez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin all face potential punishments for breaches of Fifa's disciplinary code relating to offensive behaviour and misconduct.

The Uruguayan FA faces action for the same breaches of the code, as well as another relating to discrimination.

Fifa has also opened proceedings against Serbia's FA relating to "incidents" during their 3-2 defeat by Switzerland in their final Group G game.

Football's world governing body has not specified the incidents, but Serbian fans were told during the match to "stop all discriminatory chants and gestures".

Serbia were already under investigation by Fifa after the team hung a controversial flag depicting Kosovo in their dressing room before their defeat by Brazil earlier in the tournament.

