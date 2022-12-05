Accrington Stanley charged by FA over crowd behaviour during Bolton defeat
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have been charged by the Football Association over crowd behaviour during their 3-2 defeat by Bolton Wanderers on 22 October.
The club was charged for failing to ensure its fans conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the defeat.
It is alleged the club failed to ensure fans did not use insulting language with reference to sexual orientation.
Stanley have until Friday, 9 December to respond but club owner Andy Holt said they would offer no defence.
In a statement given on Friday, before the FA's announcement, the club said it would like to "remind supporters that we have a zero-tolerance approach to any and all forms of discrimination.
"Anyone caught behaving in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation will be removed from the stadium and issued a club ban."