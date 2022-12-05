Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington Stanley had led 2-0 against Bolton Wanderers before Ian Evatt's side completed a second-half turnaround to defeat them 3-2

Accrington Stanley have been charged by the Football Association over crowd behaviour during their 3-2 defeat by Bolton Wanderers on 22 October.

The club was charged for failing to ensure its fans conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the defeat.

It is alleged external-link the club failed to ensure fans did not use insulting language with reference to sexual orientation.

Stanley have until Friday, 9 December to respond but club owner Andy Holt said they would offer no defence. external-link

In a statement given on Friday, before the FA's announcement, the club said it would like to "remind supporters that we have a zero-tolerance approach to any and all forms of discrimination.

"Anyone caught behaving in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation will be removed from the stadium and issued a club ban."