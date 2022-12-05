Billy Dodds will take his Inverness CT team to Hamilton for the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final match on Saturday and again on Championship business on 17 December

Injury-ravaged Inverness Caledonian Thistle have warned fans about making a 340-mile journey to watch their team as they will essentially be fielding a youth side against Hamilton Academical.

The club says "it is only fair" their supporters are aware of the effect of their injury list before they purchase tickets for the SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

Accies host Inverness on successive weekends before Christmas.

The club referred to a "lack of assistance" from the SPFL.

In a statement on the club website external-link , Inverness indicate that because of their "continued unprecedented injury situation", the club has "no choice but to play a team in this tie which will not include many of our current first team squad".

The statement continued: "While we will obviously welcome support for the boys, this in effect will mean our U18 squad, many of whom are still at school, will play the game.

"We believe that it is only fair that our supporters know this in advance of purchasing tickets and planning a round trip journey of six hours-plus and over 300 miles, which we do of course face again the following week in the league match at Hamilton."

Inverness say they have explained to their hosts that the decision was based solely on their injury situation.