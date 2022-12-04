Jonny Le Quesne's hat-trick helped Jersey Bulls come back from a goal down to win

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he is glad his side have got back to winning ways after a 5-1 FA Vase third-round win over Athletic Newham.

Joel Appiah gave the Essex Senior League side a 10th-minute lead before Jonny Le Quesne levelled soon after.

Le Quesne got a second 12 minutes from half-time and completed his hat-trick with a goal sandwiched between two from Lorne Bickley in the second half.

"After a couple of defeats you don't want that run to continue," he said.

"They started very well, scored a good goal and they looked a good team early on and I thought we might be in for a very tough afternoon," Freeman added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"But thankfully we got the equaliser quite quickly and once we settled down and got hold of their shape we worked it out and were deserved winners.

"I'm pleased for Jonny to get goals because from midfield, we ask them to get in the box and he's done that a few times."

The victory means Jersey Bulls are further than they have ever been in the FA Vase since they were formed in 2019.

Freeman reinforced his desire for the club to go on a good run in the competition alongside their aims for promotion out of the Combined Counties League.

"I won't hide the fact I'd like us to do well and I want us to get to the point where it goes national," he added.

"There's a couple more games until then, so we'll just take it as it comes until January, but hopefully we can have a run in it because it would be great for the island if we could have a big semi-final day and the opportunity to get to Wembley at the end of it.

"We're not under any illusions, there's a lot of good teams left in it.

"Although it doesn't sound many games if you say it quickly, four games is going to be very difficult."