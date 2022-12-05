Last updated on .From the section Southend

Chris Wreh joined Southend from Banbury United in the summer

Southend United striker Chris Wreh says the players are trying to stay positive despite the club's off-field issues.

The Shrimpers are facing a winding-up petition in the High Court on 18 January and players received their November wages a day late.

But Kevin Maher's team avoided a third successive defeat with a 2-2 draw against Altrincham.

"Considering everything that's going on, we stay solid as a group which is good," Wreh told BBC Essex Sport.

Loans from supporters paid the salaries of non-playing staff in October, and they have again been made to wait for money owed for last month.

"We're just here to play football and try and win. We want to progress with the club," Wreh added.

"Everything that happens (off the pitch) is out of our hands. What's in our hands is trying to get three points."

Wreh scored his fourth goal of the season against Altrincham and Southend remain in the play-off places, in sixth, with 34 points from their 22 games.

"I felt that in the first half we should have scored at least three goals, four maybe, and obviously the game would have been done.

"Confidence is always high. Every good team loses, it's how you bounce back. I think we deserved the three (points) but we didn't, we got one."

Team-mate Dan Mooney was stretchered off in the 83rd minute, adding to Maher's injury problems among the forwards in his squad - with Harry Cardwell, Jake Hyde, Rhys Murphy and Callum Powell all unavailable.

"I don't think there's a team in this division that wouldn't be affected with four strikers out," he said.

"It's something we have to deal with and for us to be well-set in the play-offs is testament to the players that have played and that's credit to everyone around the place."