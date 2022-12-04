Close menu

World Cup 2022: England silencing pre-tournament critics with World Cup performances - Rice

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments250

Declan Rice
Declan Rice has started all four of England's matches at the World Cup in Qatar
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England have "silenced" their pre-tournament critics with "faultless" performances on their way to the World Cup quarter-finals, says Declan Rice.

Gareth Southgate's side comfortably beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday to set up a quarter-final against reigning world champions France.

England have won three and drawn one of their four matches in Qatar.

"I don't think we get the credit we deserve in our performances," said West Ham midfielder Rice, 23.

"If you look at other teams, like the Netherlands and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called 'masterclasses'.

"With us, it always gets picked off. The negative things always come that way. If you look at the last couple of games, it's been faultless. I think countries should be starting to fear us now because we're a great team."

England have scored 12 goals in four matches in Qatar - the country's joint-most at a major tournament, level with their 12 goals at the 2018 World Cup.

They have also kept a clean sheet in their past three games at the World Cup - their best run of games without conceding a goal in the competition since 1982.

"Going into the tournament, there was a lot of talk that we don't score enough goals. That's another one we've kept people quiet on," added Rice.

"There was a lot of scrutiny around the defence and conceding goals, but it's been solid. We're going to keep building and pushing."

Faced with the prospect of coming up against Paris St-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe in Saturday's quarter-final (19:00 GMT kick-off), Rice said England have nothing to fear.

"These are the games we want to play in. They only come around once. England versus France, quarter-final - it doesn't get bigger than that," he added.

"I'm sure the world will be watching. We really want to progress. There's no point buzzing [about victory over Senegal] if we can't push on and beat France."

Tottenham defender Eric Dier added: "When you get to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, everyone is going to be very good. It is to be expected.

"No-one will fear anyone. They're a great team with very great players - but so are we."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

249 comments

  • Comment posted by Govie, today at 09:16

    England should be beating Iran, USA, Wales and Senegal anyway. Big test against France

    • Reply posted by Pudsey Blue, today at 09:21

      Pudsey Blue replied:
      Except they didn't beat USA.

  • Comment posted by ArthurLee, today at 09:11

    Not sure I'd agree with him saying England have been "faultless" , but good to see the likes of Foden & Bellingham being able to play more freely now. Englands defence is still a bit suspect & France will be a stern test on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 09:23

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      The best way to silence critics...

      Is to stop gobbing-off on the socials...

      And win something...

      Isn't it.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 09:19

    A performance (not a result) against France will silence critics. For instance, had England gone at Italy but still lost then many critics would have been silenced; the likes of Italy and France can beat anyone, so to lose to them is no big deal. The problem was the ultra-defensive approach.

    So, well done so far; now give it a real go vs France. Don't worry about defeat - just go for the win.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:36

      Leaguefan replied:
      Hengrrlun will NOT win this competition.

  • Comment posted by Bayern_Bru, today at 09:34

    I keep reading the usual miserable posters saying England were awful in the first 30 minutes. England played poorly because Senegal exploited our weaknesses by pressing our defenders, forcing them into mistakes. Rather than berate England, Senegal deserve some praise for their first 30 minutes

    • Reply posted by freddbloggs, today at 09:58

      freddbloggs replied:
      But also part of the reason England were making the few mistakes they did at the back is specifically because the defenders were trying to bring the ball out and pass through the lines to bypass the strong Senegal midfield and yet had they taken the safe option and continually passed it sideways or backwards taking less risks people would've moaned about that. Honestly forums are full of 🔔🔚s

  • Comment posted by Allez Les Gars, today at 09:20

    Saturday against France will be the first real test of this England team. I'm not Southgate's biggest fan, given the opportunities we had to win the last 2 major tournaments and the tactics he used. Let's see if he's learned...

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:35

      Leaguefan replied:
      Tactics of soccer , score more goals than the opposition.
      That’s it .
      SIMPLE. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 09:18

    I don't think anyone doubted England's ability to beat Senegal their players were clearly good enough to do that. It's the step up in level coupled with undue cautiousness that usually catches them out so let's see how they get on in the next game before reaching conclusions about the criticism.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 09:44

      JohnSmith replied:
      I had a recurring nightmare last night and it involved Giroud, Mbappe and...Harry Maguire.

  • Comment posted by SorryIwasright, today at 09:28

    Dear lord , the usual hysteria that accompanies an England championship run , doom and misery on the way in , the traditional whinging over the opening games and then they hysterical hyperbole as everyone pretends they are going to win for a couple of knockout games before they face a proper team for the first time and lose whereupon every one is for the sack .. its depressingly familiar .

    • Reply posted by atillathehun, today at 09:31

      atillathehun replied:
      well said!

  • Comment posted by An independent England, today at 09:36

    Why are teams considered dangerous before we play them, then mediocre after we beat them?

    • Reply posted by dan1979, today at 10:04

      dan1979 replied:
      We lose to every good team we play which, by extension, means any team we beat was not good.

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 09:14

    Great result and all round good performance. Maguire was a bit shaky on a couple of occasion that a more decent team would have taken advantage of.
    Good to savor the moment but let’s not get carried away. It was a depleted Senegal team. When England beats France, then the title chances can be in sight. For now it’s one game at a time

  • Comment posted by redpirate, today at 09:46

    I don't get the negativity from some fans. Mbappe this, Mbappe that. We have some great (world class) players ourselves you know. Bellingham, Foden. Kane would walk into most teams in the tournament. Henderson has played in 3 Champions league finals, won everything there is to in club football and is massively underrated. We have more than a sporting chance .

    • Reply posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 09:59

      Funky Chunky Monkey replied:
      We do have some negative fans, but most of the comments on here are from the scotch, watch the sales of French shirts rocket up there this week.

  • Comment posted by Little Samsung, today at 09:32

    We have not played a decent team yet. France will be the first. Let’s not get carried away yet.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 09:23

    Oh you, nay sayers, just respect everyone, fear no one a simple mantra all teams should adopt.

  • Comment posted by GD1892, today at 09:18

    I wouldn't be going around making statements like that with France and Mbappe just around the corner tbh. Save them for when we beat a top team (no offence to those we've beaten already).

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 09:25

      Elvis replied:
      France AND Mbappe? Is Mbappe not a part of France squad?

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 09:16

    Done well so far but haven’t played any one of real class yet. Try and keep quiet till we hopefully beat France

  • Comment posted by Malcolm Holmes, today at 10:02

    The first 25 minutes was worrying with regards to France in the next round. However there is hope there. COME ON ENGLAND

  • Comment posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, today at 09:56

    Mbappe can only hurt you if you give him space and the ball. He got far too much space and time the other night. He is a world class player and scores great goals but we have the team capable of denying him both. Instead of worrying what mbappe will do to us, we should focus on what we will be doing to France. Faith in the team and Manager to sort it.

    • Reply posted by bobby, today at 09:59

      bobby replied:
      You'll be going 5 across the back and parking the bus.
      Then out on penalties as usual.

  • Comment posted by Swade-shoes, today at 09:13

    Let’s see after France dec mate, then we can get excited!

  • Comment posted by Cheltj, today at 10:04

    Of course England would be expected to beat USA, but then Brazil would have been expected to beat Cameroon, Argentina to beat Saudi Arabia, Belgium to beat Morocco, France Tunisia and Spain Japan. And that's before we get to Germany and Italy. England didn't beat the US. So what?

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 10:02

    Some posters here working very hard to be negative about England!

  • Comment posted by bbchurnerlism, today at 09:55

    Faultless? FAULTLESS?….England could easily have been two down if it wasn’t for Senegals finishing and a good save from Pickford.

    There’s confidence. And there’s delusion.

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 09:57

      AndrewG replied:
      The exact same could be said of France, Loris saved them literally from embarrassment!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022