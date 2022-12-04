Last updated on .From the section Football

Tony Vance has been Guernsey FC's manager since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says his side were "awful" in their 8-0 defeat at Basingstoke Town.

The islanders, who have been hit by a raft of attacking injuries, were 3-0 down at half-time to the side third in Isthmian League South Central.

Basingstoke's Bradley Wilson scored a second-half hat-trick while Jacob Falliaze scored an own goal as Guernsey equalled their worst-ever league loss.

"We probably deserved it, we were very much second best," Vance said.

"Their wide players destroyed us to be honest," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We had a game plan and we knew that they'd be like that, and for 20 minutes it was kind of working.

"But after that we were awful and in boxing terms I wish we could have thrown in the towel because I would have probably done that after 50 minutes."

The loss - which equals the club record set when they were thrashed 8-0 by Merstham in November 2014 - sees Guernsey drop to second-from-bottom of the table, two points ahead of the side that inflicted the 8-0 loss on them eight years ago.

"I'm always realistic to be fair, we've got a lot of players out injured," added Vance.

"It's no excuse, but what you have to do is set yourself up in a way that you can try and utilise the players you've got.

"We didn't have many assets in terms of scoring goals, we're down to one number nine and that's it in terms of injuries, so the idea was to try and stay in the game and see if we could get a draw or nick a result.

"But when you're 3-0 down at half-time with no offensive assets you're in trouble."