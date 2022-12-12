Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland20:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Millwall229582726132
8Reading22102102430-632
9QPR229492627-131
10Swansea228772729-231
11Sunderland218672923630
12Middlesbrough228683127430
13Luton227962424030
14Birmingham227872320329
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17Rotherham226882629-326
18Stoke2275102429-526
19Cardiff2274111927-825
20Hull2274112539-1425
21Wigan2266102232-1024
22West Brom205872424023
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

