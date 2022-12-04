Raheem Sterling: England forward's World Cup future uncertain as he deals with a 'family matter'
Last updated on .From the section England
|Fifa World Cup
|Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details
Raheem Sterling's future at the World Cup is unclear after he left the squad to deal with a "family matter", said England manager Gareth Southgate.
The 27-year-old was unavailable for Sunday's last-16 match against Senegal.
"He will go and deal with that matter and we will have to take it from there," Southgate told ITV.
"I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I have had to pass that on to other people to help him with that."
The Chelsea forward started and scored in England's 6-2 win over Iran in their opening group game before being called on again for the 0-0 draw with the United States.
Southgate opted instead to play Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden either side of Harry Kane for England's 3-0 win over Wales.
The England boss has often relied on Sterling during major tournaments; he started all seven of England's Euro 2020 matches.
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds