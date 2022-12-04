Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jenna Clark headed Glasgow City level against Hibs

Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1.

Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear.

Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic are a point further back following their 7-0 defeat of Dundee United.

Hearts were 5-0 winners against Hamilton and Aberdeen drew 1-1 with Spartans.

Motherwell host Partick Thistle on Friday evening.

SWPL sides wore their away or third kits on Sunday, even if they were playing at home, to raise awareness of homelessness as part of Shelter Scotland's #NoHomeKit project.

On the pitch in the early kick-off, champions Rangers were eight goals up by half-time with Nicola Docherty's opener quickly followed by Lizzie Arnot's double, Colette Cavanagh's hat-trick and one each from captain Kathryn Hill and Kirsty Howat-Thomson.

Docherty got her second after the break and Lisa Martinez took Rangers into double figures.

But Hinds' unfortunate own goal for Hibs at Petershill Park meant Glasgow City leapt back to the summit by the end of the day, with Celtic three off the top in third.

Clarissa Larisey slotted in an early opener for Celtic at home to Dundee United and Shen Mengyu tapped in her first goal of the season to double that advantage before Amy Gallacher got Celtic's third.

Shen netted her second after the break, Maria McAneny then got her first senior Celtic goal, Tiree Burchill made it six and Shen completed her hat-trick in added time.

At Oriam, Georgia Timms gave Hearts the lead at home to Hamilton Accies and Cailin Michie made it two before the break. Katie Rood netted the hosts' third in the second period, Jennifer Smith added a fourth and Rood got her second late on.

Aberdeen aimed to respond after the resignation of their co-managers this week, and Francesca Ogilvie gave them the lead, but visitors Spartans levelled through Louise Mason shortly before the break as the Edinburgh side went on to claim a point.

You can watch highlights of Sunday's SWPL action on Sportscene at 19:00 GMT on BBC Scotland & iPlayer.