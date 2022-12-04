Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club
Last updated on .From the section Hearts
Heart of Midlothian's friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain has been abandoned after "altercations between both sets of players".
The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off.
"The decision has been made to abandon the match," the club tweeted.
Hearts are currently on a domestic break and resume their league campaign against Kilmarnock on 17 December.
Robbie Neilson's side previously lost 4-0 to friendly opponents Blackburn Rovers while in Spain.
- Visit our Hearts page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Hearts news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Hearts is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Hearts - go straight to all the best content